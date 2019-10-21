North Peak Brewing Company to Release Euphoria Milkshake IPA

DEXTER, Mich. — North Peak Brewing Company is excited to announce the launch of Euphoria, a Milkshake IPA.

We’re shaking things up again and adding a new IPA to the mix. Euphoria Milkshake IPA is fun yet complex. This full-bodied, smooth and hazy IPA was brewed with the likeness of a piña colada. With low hop bitterness and sweet adjuncts like toasted coconut, lactose sugars and vanilla beans this beer is balanced and blissful.

Euphoria has an ABV of 6.6% with 65 IBU. It will be available in 12 oz cans, 6 packs, and draft the last week of October.

Euphoria will be available for purchase at craft beer retailers, restaurants and bars throughout Michigan, including North Peak Brewing Company in Traverse City and Jolly Pumpkin locations in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Royal Oak, Dexter, and Hyde Park,

Chicago, Illinois.

About North Peak

In 1997, North Peak Brewing Company opened in Traverse City, MI with the mission of brewing beer that captures the essence of Northern Michigan. The North Peak mantra is “Get Outside” because in Northern Michigan there is so much life to live outdoors.

In 2013, North Peak beer production moved from Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City MI, to a 70,000-square-foot production brewery in

Dexter MI, where it would have the capacity to meet the rising demand for the beer.

No matter where the beer is brewed or distributed one thing will never change, the heart and roots of North Peak will always be in Northern

Michigan. Every sip of North Peak beer transports you to the wonders of Northern Michigan.

To learn more about the North Peak Brewing Company and its beers, visit www.northpeakbeer.com