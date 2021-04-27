No-Li Brewing Launches Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer and Moscow Mule

SPOKANE, USA — No-Li pivoted during the past year with a total commitment of all brewing resources into R&D, innovation, quality and expanded thinking. We harnessed prior years of research & development into malternative beverages and we honed our brewing craft.

No-Li is a national brewing leader in three distinct craft beverage categories; craft beer, hard seltzer and craft inspired craft cocktails.

New Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer 6-pack Cans began shipping two weeks ago and new No-Li Moscow Mule 6-pack Cans launch this week.

100% of both Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer and No-Li Moscow Mule are pre-sold with back-orders.

“We are an artisan brewing culture that imagines and creates, says Cole Bryant of No-Li Brewhouse. It is not always simple, clear, or easy. The journey into brewing experimentation creates unlimited ways into trial and error. Our collective passion to re-imagine had us fine-tune, problem solve and create inspirational craft beverages.”

No-Li Brewhouse is a progressive and forward moving, community-minded brewery. It takes many hands, collaborations, and partnerships together. We have a deep passion for the artisan craft of beer making and sharing 40+ international award-winning No-Li beers from Spokane, USA with beer fans. Spokane is a craft beer epicenter.

A marker of an economically vibrant & thriving city is the cultural addition of a regional craft brewery. A Spokane community with tradespeople honing their craft and careers with living-wage jobs and full benefits. Spokane locals and tourists enjoying a hometown beverage and a spirit of giving back more than we take. Craft brewing helps to bind a community together. It gives us a sense of local place and pride.

Together, Spokane is a community that takes pride in blue-collar trade roots with a depth of character and a lunch pail work ethic. These are qualities that have shaped a spirited Spokane community that competes for the future.