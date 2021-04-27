No-Li Brewing Launches Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer and Moscow Mule

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SPOKANE, USA — No-Li pivoted during the past year with a total commitment of all brewing resources into R&D, innovation, quality and expanded thinking. We harnessed prior years of research & development into malternative beverages and we honed our brewing craft.

No-Li is a national brewing leader in three distinct craft beverage categories; craft beer, hard seltzer and craft inspired craft cocktails.

New Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer 6-pack Cans began shipping two weeks ago and new No-Li Moscow Mule 6-pack Cans launch this week.

100% of both Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer and No-Li Moscow Mule are pre-sold with back-orders.

“We are an artisan brewing culture that imagines and creates, says Cole Bryant of No-Li Brewhouse.  It is not always simple, clear, or easy.  The journey into brewing experimentation creates unlimited ways into trial and error. Our collective passion to re-imagine had us fine-tune, problem solve and create inspirational craft beverages.”

About No-Li Brewhouse

No-Li Brewhouse is a progressive and forward moving, community-minded brewery.  It takes many hands, collaborations, and partnerships together.  We have a deep passion for the artisan craft of beer making and sharing 40+ international award-winning No-Li beers from Spokane, USA with beer fans.  Spokane is a craft beer epicenter.

A marker of an economically vibrant & thriving city is the cultural addition of a regional craft brewery. A Spokane community with tradespeople honing their craft and careers with living-wage jobs and full benefits.  Spokane locals and tourists enjoying a hometown beverage and a spirit of giving back more than we take.  Craft brewing helps to bind a community together.  It gives us a sense of local place and pride. 

Together, Spokane is a community that takes pride in blue-collar trade roots with a depth of character and a lunch pail work ethic.  These are qualities that have shaped a spirited Spokane community that competes for the future.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.