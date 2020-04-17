New Realm Launches Más Macho Double IPA

ATLANTA & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Introducing Más Macho, a double IPA with humungous flavor. This is no ordinary beer, it’s the biggest, baddest, most macho double IPA of them all. Más Macho is a supremely hop-forward beer with intense pineapple, tropical fruit, citrus and dank notes. Expect a ludicrous amount of hop flavor, pleasant bitterness and subtle sweetness that will have you begging for more.

“Más Macho is a classic Double IPA, right in my wheelhouse, weighing in at a hefty 9.3% ABV, and dry hopped liberally with Simcoe and Centennial hops” said Mitch Steele, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of New Realm Brewing.

“This beer is a big, delicious DIPA with hints of pine and peach, and a touch of dankness that fans will love. This our first entry into the single serve category and we’re going to have some fun marketing this one with a campaign we’re calling Quien Es’ Más Macho?” said Bob Powers, CCO and Co-Founder of New Realm Brewing.

Más Macho is releasing as a part of a convenience store-focused single serve line, which will also include New Realm’s best-selling Hazy Like a Fox IPA in new 16oz cans. Más Macho is launching on April 21st in New Realm’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach brewery to-go coolers, as well as convenience stores around Georgia and Virginia.

Más Macho

Style: Double India Pale Ale

Specs: 9.3% ABV / 60 IBU

Color: Gold with a light haze

Package: Single Serve 16oz cans

Distribution: Throughout Georgia and Virginia

Availability: April 21st

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia Beach (23454) with to-go food and beer options available. For a complete list of hours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach. New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.