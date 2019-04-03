New Realm Brewing Releases Lime of the Party Gose

ATLANTA – Key Lime Pie lovers can now have their pie and drink it too as New Realm Brewing prepares to release its first Gose, “Lime of the Party” this month. This sour ale started out as a limited, draft only release at the brewery taproom and select bars and restaurants in fall 2018, but its popularity earned it a new life in 2019. Fresh Key Lime juice from Florida is added during the fermentation process and the result is pure tart deliciousness on draft or in a can.

“Key Lime Pie is one of my personal favorites,” said Mitch Steele co-founder and brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “We found a supplier of really fantastic Key Lime Juice and after bringing in a sample, we knew it was the way to go for our first major Gose release. It truly is like enjoying Key Lime Pie in a glass.”

Key Lime Gose, the first of “The Sour Series” is available on draft and in 12 oz. cans in the brewery’s to-go cooler, as well as our favorite retailers around Georgia and the Hampton Roads area in Virginia.

Key Lime Gose

Kettle soured Gose brewed with Wheat Malt, Two Row Malt, Key Lime juice and a touch of salt

4 percent ABV / 7 IBUs

Appearance: Pale yellow with a slight haze

Availability: 12 oz. six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia and Hampton Roads area of Virginia

Release: April 2019

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach mid-2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space providing an additional 40,000 barrels of annual capacity. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and a tasting room. Brewmaster Mitch Steele received the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing in 2014 and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale in 2012. In 2018 New Realm Brewing was honored with the “Rising Star” award by Brewbound magazine and in January of 2019 the brewery was awarded “Best New Brewer in Georgia” for 2018 as well as the 11th “Best New Brewer in the World” by Ratebeer. New Realm Brewing’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.