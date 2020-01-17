New Realm Brewing and King of Pops Release Chocolate Sea Salt Imperial Ale

ATLANTA & VIRGINIA BEACH – The collaboration continues between two Atlanta-based tastemakers, as King of Pops and New Realm Brewing aim to warm things up around town. The second release in the “Push Cart Series,” a Chocolate Sea Salt Imperial Ale, is perfect for winter in the city or escapes to the beach. This dark, creamy and sweet Imperial Ale is smooth and chocolatey with just a hint of salt on the finish.

“We worked with our friends at King of Pops and their ingredients to create this beer which does a remarkable job of replicating the creamy chocolate flavor of their most popular pop. Projects like this where we get to work with great folks in our community, are extremely fun and tremendously delicious!” said Mitch Steele, Brewmaster and Co-Founder of New Realm Brewing.

“Chocolate Sea Salt is our best-selling flavor, and it’s the one we try our best to have at every single cart and shop. We thought it would fit well with a darker beer, perfect for the increasingly mild but dreary Atlanta winters” said Steven Carse, Co-Founder of King of Pops.

Available starting January 21st for a limited time on draft and in 12oz. six pack cans. Grab it in New Realm’s Atlanta and Virginia Beach brewery to-go coolers, or at your favorite retailers around Georgia.

Information:

Style: Imperial ale with King of Pops chocolate and sea salt

Specs: 8.6% ABV / 25 IBU / Deep brown color

Package: 12oz six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Retailers throughout Georgia; Atlanta and Virginia Beach taprooms

Availability: Limited, January 21st, 2020

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia (23454) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm’s website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000-square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000-square foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse. Like Atlanta, the second location features a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

New Realm’s recent awards include: Brewbound’s 2018 “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s 2018 “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 2018 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

About King of Pops:

King of Pops started with a couple thousand bucks, a used ice cream push cart, and a whole lot of luck. Our success is due to amazing community support which we’ve received since day one. We do our best to respond to that support with love, gratitude and some laughs.

We work really hard to be an example of business doing good – our purpose is to create Unexpected Moments of Happiness. Come have a pop, stop by our farm or do some yoga with us. Mainly we just hope you’re doing great.