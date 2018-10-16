New Jersey and Pennsylvania Breweries Collaborate on IPA to Support Local Charities

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — Four local breweries have come together to brew a collaboration beer with proceeds going to charitable organizations. Double Nickel Brewing Company of Pennsauken, NJ is launching a new annual initiative, teaming up with Cape May Brewing Company (Cape May, NJ), Tonewood Brewing Company (Oaklyn, NJ), and Urban Village Brewing Company (Philadelphia, PA) for an inaugural charity brew, a “Pot-Luck Style IPA” called “Friends Giving”, releasing November 8th.

The Friends Giving Initiative has the goal of supporting local charities that work toward feeding food-insecure families throughout the South Jersey and Philadelphia region. Borne from a brainstorming meeting at Double Nickel, the idea quickly grew from a casual beer name suggestion into what is now planned to be an annual charity initiative.

“We came up with the idea while working on names for our November limited beer release,” says John Dalsey, Marketing Director at Double Nickel. “Some pretty unexciting names were thrown around, but, when someone said ‘Friends Giving’, the thought came up that it could be a cool name for a collaboration between multiple breweries rather than what has more traditionally been between just two breweries. As we talked about it some more the ‘Giving’ piece naturally fell into place as the suggestion of doing it as a charity fundraiser was brought to the table. From there it has just ballooned into a much bigger concept that we’re all incredibly excited about.”

When approached with the proposed plan, Cape May, Tonewood, and Urban Village were quick to join the cause. From there, other suppliers and vendors with whom the breweries regularly deal were contacted about helping to maximize the efforts. Most were willing to assist with varying donations of ingredients, packaging supplies, discounted services, and the like.

“The most gratifying aspect of this initiative is that our suppliers jumped on board,” says Chris Henke of Cape May Brewing Company. “A collaboration between four breweries easily became an alliance of thirteen companies with local ties attempting to raise as much money as possible. It’s a testament to what we can achieve in our industry when we work together, think positively, and work toward a common goal.”

Brewed on October 4th, the brew is being called a “Pot Luck IPA” — a term coined during a planning session. Each brewery involved brought an undisclosed variety of hops to the brew day, which included Nelson Sauvin, Apollo, Mosaic, Idaho 7, and Amarillo.

There are a number of events planned to celebrate the launch of this highly-anticipated beer. The initial 16-ounce can and draft release will be held on November 8th at the tasting room of Double Nickel Brewing Co. A special Friends Giving launch party will be held at The Taproom & Grill in Haddon Township on Saturday, November 10, 2018. An additional Philadelphia event will be held at Urban Village Brewing Company on Thursday, November 15th. Each event will feature representatives from all four breweries and will include giveaways, raffles, and the opportunity to purchase limited-release merchandise.

Following the November 8th release of the special collaboration brew, Friends Giving will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout the New Jersey and the Philadelphia area.

The proceeds from Friends Giving will be donated to three local charities: Cathedral Kitchen and Sacred Heart Church, both of Camden, NJ, as well as Philabundance of Philadelphia. Each organization was chosen for their mission to feed struggling families throughout the area each of the breweries calls home. The initiative is expected to raise a total of $30,000 for these charities, with hopes to exceed that number at the end of the program.

The mission statement for the newly formed initiative is as follows:

“Friends Giving is our way of turning a little creativity, camaraderie, community, and collaboration into support for feeding families struggling to put food on the table.”

The Breweries:

Double Nickel Brewing Company – Pennsauken, NJ

Cape May Brewing Company – Cape May, NJ

Tonewood Brewing Company – Oaklyn, NJ

Urban Village Brewing Company – Philadelphia, PA

The Beer:

“Pot Luck Style IPA” – Double Dry Hopped Hazy IPA: 7% ABV; 15 IBU

Malt Bill:

Pilsner

Wheat (Locally sourced: Rabbit Hill Farm)

Rye (Locally sourced: Rabbit Hill Farm)

Oat

Hop Bill:

Nelson Sauvin

Apollo

Mosaic

Idaho 7

Amarillo

Charitable Organizations:

Cathedral Kitchen – Camden, NJ

Sacred Heart Church – Camden, NJ

Philabundance – Philadelphia, PA

Contributing Partners:

Mid-Atlantic Packaging Inc – Boxes

Rabbit Hill Farms – Wheat and Rye

Country Malt Group – Malt

Zuckerman Honickman – Cans

Can Source – Can Shrink Sleeves

Paktech – 4-pack Can Carriers

Modtek – Labels

Ritchie and Page Distributing Company- Distributor

Kramer Beverage Company- Distributor

Related Events:

Friends Giving Brewery Launch/Release – November 8, 2018

Double Nickel Brewing Company

1585 Rt. 73, Pennsauken, NJ 08110

Friends Giving Party 1 – November 10, 2018

Taproom & Grill

427 W. Crystal Lake Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Friends Giving Party 2 – November 15, 2018

Urban Village Brewing Company

1001 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

About Double Nickel

Double Nickel is a South Jersey based brewery creating traditional and emerging style beers, drawing inspiration from the past but adding our own modern twist. Since opening our doors in October 2015, Double Nickel has quickly become a local favorite with its award-winning, year round and special release beers and tasting room. Learn more about Double Nickel by visiting us on our website at www.DNBCBeer.com