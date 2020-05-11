New Holland Brewing’s Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash Returns for a Virtual “Day of the Dragon”

Holland, Mich. — New Holland Brewing Company has announced the return of its beloved imperial stout, Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash. Layers of chocolate, coffee and vanilla coalesce into a stout fit for Smaug himself, and at 17 percent ABV, this is a beast best savored. Triple Mash ages for one year in New Holland Spirits oak bourbon barrels, multiplying the Dragon’s Milk flavors to truly epic proportions.

In response to the pandemic, New Holland will implement its first ever online beer release, honoring Triple Mash with a virtual “Day of the Dragon.” While social distancing measures have transformed the way we connect with our favorite breweries, Dragon’s Milk Brand Manager Dominic Bergquist sees the bright side to this virtual release.

“Dragon’s Milk has always been about celebration and creating savored moments. The online release allows us to still get these awesome brews to our fans for them to enjoy at home and celebrate the arrival of summer, backyard bonfires and hopefully a s’more or two,” Bergquist said. “While we aren’t able to raise a glass together, this batch of Reserves is certainly worthy of a virtual ‘cheers.'”

Beer enthusiasts can place their orders on Saturday, May 16 beginning at 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. New Holland Mug Club members will receive an access code via email for early entrance, starting at 10:30 a.m. Drinkers can select their preferred location for pick up (Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids or Pub on 8th in Holland) which will begin starting on June 1st.

At $24.99 a 4-pack with a two case limit, payment will occur online at point of purchase followed by a confirmation email. Pick up of all orders begins Monday, June 1. Proxies will be allowed, but all individuals must present a copy of the order confirmation upon arrival at either New Holland Brewing location. Act fast, Triple Mash is only available for purchase on the order day only and it won’t see distribution outside of the pubs.

Two new Dragon’s Milk Reserve variants join Triple Mash for “Day of the Dragon”: Stroopwafel and Scotch Barrel Aged-Stout with Marshmallow & Dark Chocolate (2020 Reserve 2). The first finds inspiration from the classic Dutch cookie with rich caramel, vanilla, cinnamon and freshly roasted coffee beans. The second replicates campfire vibes.

“One of our favorite places to share a Dragon’s Milk is around the campfire, and this brew pays tribute to those legendary summer nights,” Bergquist said. “A blend of Highland and Speyside scotch barrels bring just a hint of peated smokiness that accentuates the roasted notes of our signature stout, while toasted marshmallow aroma and flavors set the stage for a rich, chocolatey finish.”

Both beers go online at the same time as Triple Mash for $17.99 a 4-pack with no limits. Stroopwafel will only be available at New Holland brewpubs while 2020 Reserve 2 will be distributed throughout the Dragon’s Milk footprint. Check out a limited amount of Dragon’s Milk merchandise on the web store too, including the 2020 edition of the Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash Teku glass for $15.

Production Manager Jason Salas expressed his pride in helping orchestrate this event. “We couldn’t be more excited about how these beers turned out,” Salas said. “It’s extremely difficult to produce just one Dragon’s Milk Reserve, but our brewing team rose to the challenge to bring all three of these to life.”

About New Holland Brewing Company

New Holland Brewing Company’s deep roots in the craft industry go back to 1997. Our role as an integral member of the artisan approach is something we take seriously, yet engage lightheartedly. We believe the art of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for our customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service. Recognized for our creativity and artistry, our mission to improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere is seen in our diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits. For more information, visit www.newhollandbrew.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.