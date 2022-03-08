New Holland Brewing Announces a Trio of New Beer Launches for Spring

HOLLAND, Michigan – New Holland Brewing Co. is excited to announce a trio of new products in 2022, including 15-packs of both Lightpoint Functional White Ale and Tangerine Space Machine, and the highly anticipated Spring release of Full Circle Kolsch-Style Ale.

“These releases will help to further cement New Holland’s reputation as one of the premier independently owned craft breweries in the country,” said Devin O’Rourke, brand manager at New Holland Brewing Co.. “Whether it’s new packaging or new beer, we are working to be on the cutting edge of craft brewing for many years to come.”

New Holland starts the month with a pair of all-new 15-pack offerings: Lightpoint Functional White Ale and Tangerine Space Machine. Lightpoint ($18.99 MSRP) is a light, low-calorie ale brewed with coconut water, raw honey and orange peel. Tangerine Space Machine ($21.99 MSRP) is a hazy IPA featuring naturally juicy tangerine flavors. Both brews are popular choices for beer-drinkers everywhere, and New Holland is looking to build on the success of traditional 12-oz. six-packs and 19.2-oz. singles.

“Both beers now offered in 15-packs are total crowd-pleasers,” O’Rourke said. “We’re thrilled to offer them in packs containing 25-percent more beer for fans of both Lightpoint and Space Machine.”

Full Circle is New Holland’s take on a tried-and-true German classic; a clean and crisp Kölsch-style ale. An easy drinking beer that features simple, high-quality ingredients, Full Circle is a refreshing take on a balanced classic. Full Circle is a New Holland legacy brand dating back over 20 years, and remains one of the brewery’s most popular brews.

“Full-Circle has always been one of our top-performing beers, and we’re excited for the 2022 release,” O’Rourke said. “Its clean, crisp, refreshing flavor is perfect for those spring cold snap months and compliments the change to warmer weather perfectly.”

Both 15-packs and Full Circle launch March 1, 2022.

ABOUT NEW HOLLAND

New Holland Brewing Company’s deep roots in the craft industry go back to 1997. Our role as an integral member of the artisan approach is something we take seriously yet engage lightheartedly. We believe the art of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for our customers, through creating authentic beer, spirits and food while providing great service. Recognized for our creativity and artistry, our mission to improve the lives of craft consumers everywhere is seen in our diverse, balanced collection of beer and spirits.

For More Information:

https://www.newhollandbrew.com/home/