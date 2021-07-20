New Canned Cocktails and Spirits Arrive in Virginia ABC Stores

RICHMOND – Customers can expect to see a fresh lineup of 36 new canned cocktails, spirits and mixers heading to ABC stores in July. These new products span a variety of spirits including bourbon, cordials, gin, moonshine, tonic, tequila, rum, scotch, vodka and vermouth. New products were selected from around the world, but eight of them were made right here in Virginia.

“While we bring in products from across the U.S. and other countries, we are lucky to have a robust spirits industry with great products here in Virginia, too,” said Virginia ABC’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We hope customers enjoy this quarter’s selection of new products and try something new this summer.”

Customers can save 20% on eight of the new canned cocktails on Spirited Thursday, July 22. Monaco variety packs, as well as four-packs of Monaco Blue Crush, Cutwater Lime Margarita, Long Island Iced Tea and Mai Tai, Midnight Moon Lightning Lemonade and Ole Smoky Apple Pie Ginger and Blackberry Lemonade will be on sale in all ABC stores and online with curbside pickup or delivery in select areas.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is a major source of revenue for the commonwealth, contributing more than $2.3 billion to the general fund in the last five years. Virginia ABC currently operates 394 state stores, and provides alcohol education and prevention programs for people of all ages. Its Bureau of Law Enforcement oversees approximately 19,000 ABC licensed establishments. Now marking its 87th year, ABC remains committed to progress and innovation in carrying out its vision of bringing good spirits and excellent service to Virginia.

For More Information:

https://www.abc.virginia.gov/products