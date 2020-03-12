New Belgium Releases First Nationally Distributed Sour IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing announces the release of Sour IPA, a hazy, Citra and Amarillo dry-hopped IPA blended with authentic wood aged golden sour. With juicy aromas and refreshing acidity, Sour IPA claims its stake as the first nationally released IPA of its kind. Inspired by the crucially placed bridle point of a kite, Sour IPA balances acidity and hops with delicate perfection.

New Belgium Brewing is no stranger to producing the highest quality sour beers. Holding 12 Great American Beer Fest medals, New Belgium is America’s most award-winning sour producer and home to the largest cellar of French and American Oak foeders (pronounced “foo-ders”) in the country. New Belgium’s sours age in traditional foeders for up to a year and the brewery is home to the oldest, continuous souring culture in the United States – over 22 years! In fact, New Belgium was the first brewery to dry hop sours in the US with their first release of Le Terroir in 2005 and couldn’t resist the opportunity to apply that knowledge to a fruit-forward, hazy IPA. The addition of refreshing acidity from their iconic wood cellar pushes the fruity, juicy qualities forward and takes this IPA to the next level.

“Perfecting the balance of hops and acidity is very difficult and we’ve been doing it for over 10 years now. We’re experts in this space,” said Lauren Limbach, Wood Cellar Director and Blender for New Belgium Brewing. “Sour IPA is another example of approaching IPA through an artisanal lens to create a completely unique experience for the craft beer drinker.”

Building on their history of sour innovation, New Belgium continues to set the bar with innovative, style blurring brews. Accessible in flavor and price, Sour IPA is now available nationwide.

Sour IPA was brewed and canned with the following characteristics:

Alcohol: 7% ABV

7% ABV Style: Hazy IPA with Wood Aged Golden Sour

Hazy IPA with Wood Aged Golden Sour Visual: Bright orange haze with eggshell white head

Bright orange haze with eggshell white head Flavor and aroma: Sweet lemon, tangerine, peach, guava and grapefruit

Sweet lemon, tangerine, peach, guava and grapefruit Taste: Strong tartness quickly countered by fruity sweetness and an easy finish

Strong tartness quickly countered by fruity sweetness and an easy finish Availability: Nationwide in 6 pack cans and on draft

Nationwide in 6 pack cans and on draft Suggested Retail Price: $10.99/ 6 pack

For more information on Sour IPA, visit HERE. To find the nearest Sour IPA near you or any of New Belgium’s other offerings, visit the beer finder or download New Belgium’s Beer Mode app.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com

About Lauren Limbach

Lauren Limbach developed New Belgium’s sour program, and serves as its chief curator, carefully tasting and blending the barrels, recording their personalities and bringing them to life. While developing the wood program, Lauren also built the company’s sensory program and turned it into the world class operation and employee education platform it is today. In 2019, she received the prestigious Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing from the Brewers Association. Lauren is adamant about making craft beer accessible, sharing her passion for and knowledge of one of the world’s most ancient artisanal nectars.