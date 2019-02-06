New Belgium Reaches Agreement for Steam Whistle Brewing to Brew Fat Tire Amber Ale for Canadian Market

TORONTO, Ont. — Canada’s premium beer company is bringing America’s most loved and sustainable beer to Canada this spring.

Toronto-based Steam Whistle Brewing has reached an agreement with New Belgium Brewing, one of the world’s leading craft breweries, to brew its most popular brand for the Canadian market. Steam Whistle will brew Fat Tire Amber Ale at its Etobicoke facility and market and distribute the beer inspired by Belgian brewing traditions across the country. Fat Tire will be available across Canada in April.

“Founded in Fort Collins, Colorado, New Belgium is known for their beers of exceptional quality and is widely regarded as one of the most sustainable breweries in the U.S.,” says Tim McLaughlin, Vice-President of Marketing at Steam Whistle. “At Steam Whistle, we take environmental conservation very seriously throughout every aspect of our operation. It is a natural partnership for us to bring Fat Tire to Canada.”

“We spent over two years meeting with potential partners throughout Canada, searching for the right fit,” says Rich Rush, New Belgium’s East Coast & Canada Sales Director. “After meeting the Steam Whistle crew and seeing how they operate, we knew immediately that this was a match made in heaven.”

New Belgium is a 100% employee owned brewery that, like Steam Whistle, uses only water, malt, hops and yeast in the crafting of its beer — no preservatives, no additives, no artificial foam enhancers, no corn syrup and no artificial flavours. Fat Tire Amber Ale is its flagship beer, made with House Ale Yeast, Willamette, Goldings and Nugget hops and Pale, C-80, Munich and Victory malts.

Hailed as an easy-drinking beer that is clear and bright with white lacing, it has aromas of sweet biscuit and caramel malts with hints of fresh fennel and green apple and a flavour described as a perfect balance of hops and malt. Fat Tire Amber Ale is 5.2% ABV with an IBU of 22.

“We are proud to brew a pure pilsner using only four ingredients,” says McLaughlin. “We have embarked on this venture because we are confident that Fat Tire meets not only our purity standards, but also our social responsibility to brew great beers with minimal impact on our surrounding environment.”

Join the conversation on Twitter @SteamWhistle, Instagram @SteamWhistleBrewing and Facebook at /SteamWhistle using the hashtag #WhatsInYourBeer. For more information, please visit steamwhistle.ca. Keep up to date with New Belgium and Fat Tire by visiting NewBelgium.com or following the brewery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Steam Whistle Brewing

Steam Whistle Brewing remains true to the old-world method of brewing pilsner. Its Czech Brewmaster ensures each batch is crafted flawlessly following the Bavarian Purity Act of 1516 to craft a pilsner that is true to what pilsner should be: crisp, golden and well-balanced. One of Canada’s leading independent craft breweries, Steam Whistle is made with only four ingredients and no additives or preservatives. Steam Whistle’s Bohemian-style pilsner is characterized by a floral hoppy aroma, a sweet, full malty character that is balanced by a pleasant bitterness and a clean, crisp finish.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Amber Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work, one of the Wall Street Journal’s Best Small Businesses and tops Bicycling Magazine’s Best Companies for Cyclists. The 100% employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, one of World Blu’s most democratic U.S. businesses, and a Certified B Corp. In addition to Fat Tire Amber Ale, New Belgium brews fourteen year-round beers: Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Fat Tire Belgian White, The Hemperor HPA, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, Sour Saison, Honey Orange Tripel, Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale, Bohemian Pilsner, Abbey Belgian Style Ale, Trippel and a gluten-reduced beer, Glutiny Pale Ale.