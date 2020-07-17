New Belgium Promotes Home Delivery of Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA in Chicago

FORT COLLINS, Colo.– New Belgium Brewing’s Voodoo Ranger IPA will take over the streets of Chicago on July 15th, 2020 to deliver the brand’s newest rotating IPA release, 1985 IPA. In true Voodoo Ranger fashion, deliveries won’t be made in just any standard vehicle. The brand is taking it to the next level and transcending time, 35 years back in time, to be exact. Chicago beer fans will have the chance to order 1985 IPA through Minibar Delivery and have their beer delivered to them in a gigawatt time machine. Righteous!

The delivery approach is consistent with the bold and sometimes outlandish content featured on the @voodooranger Instagram handle that has become a fan favorite of beer drinkers everywhere. Voodoo Ranger debuted in 2017 and the brand has since catapulted in popularity. 1985 IPA is the newest rotating release and is bursting with juicy mango flavor, just in time for summer. This bright, fruit-forward IPA showcases a refreshing flavor and slightly lower ABV for bodacious drinkability.

“More people are utilizing beer delivery services than ever before,” said Dave Knospe, Brand Manager for Voodoo Ranger. “So, we thought, how can we bring a bit of fun to that experience? We’re excited to unveil 1985 IPA in such a nostalgic way. What’s better than beer delivery? Beer that’s delivered in a time machine!”

A portion of the delivery proceeds will be donated to the Comp Tab Relief Fund, totaling a minimum donation of $5,000 from Voodoo Ranger. The Comp Tab Relief Fund is a community-based fund created by and for hospitality professionals and will be a collective and equitable source of financial aid and resources for those in Chicagoland immediately affected by statewide closures.

For a chance to participate in this one-day-only event, beer and ‘80s fans alike can sign up now with Minibar Delivery and schedule an order for 1985 IPA for delivery between the hours of 2-7pm on July 15th, 2020, or they can order on-demand delivery between the hours of 2-7pm on July 15th, 2020. A selection of lucky fans will receive their delivery via a gigawatt time machine. Bust out those neon sunglasses and buckle up Chicago!

Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA was brewed and canned with the following characteristics:

Alcohol 6.7% ABV

30 Style: Hazy, Juicy India Pale Ale

: Medium-Heavy Sheen Flavor and aroma: Aromas of Mango, Pineapple, Guava. A slightly sweet juicy mango flavor fades to moderate bitterness that lightly lingers.

For more information on Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA, visit here. To find the nearest Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA or any of New Belgium’s other offerings, visit the beer finder or download New Belgium’s Beer Mode app.

About Voodoo Ranger

Voodoo Ranger, made by New Belgium Brewing, is among the fastest growing IPA brands in craft beer. Initially launched as three beers in 2017, Voodoo Ranger has released nearly 20 beers in the past few years including the flagship Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, along with recent releases like Voodoo Ranger American Haze, the Xperimental IPA and 1985 IPA. For more information or to see the Voodoo-inspired iconic art and design, follow @voodooranger on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about the Voodoo Ranger portfolio, visit newbelgium.com.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com.

www.newbelgium.com/beer/voodoo-ranger-1985-ipa/