New Belgium Brewing Releases Voodoo Ranger Liquid Paradise IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo.— New Belgium Brewing is ringing in 2019 with the debut of a new Voodoo Ranger Rotating IPA Series. This year, three hoppy brews will be released under the new line in 12-ounce cans and on draft, beginning with Voodoo Ranger Liquid Paradise IPA, a delicately bitter and extremely aromatic IPA boasting a mélange of tropical notes.

This series was born out of New Belgium’s desire to further experiment with hop-forward flavors while highlighting the brewery’s ground-floor collaborations with hop producers to cultivate cutting-edge, experimental varieties.

“The wonderful aromas and great tropical flavors of Liquid Paradise can be largely credited to the use of Mosaic Incognito hops,” said Ross Koenigs, research and development brewer at New Belgium. “While Mosaic hops are nothing new, the Incognito process efficiently extracts the aromatic lupulin from the plant material to offer new layers of flavor and aroma for us to play with.”

For Voodoo Ranger Liquid Paradise IPA, combining Mosaic Incognito with small amounts of Nugget, Azacca and Munich hops gives this medium-bodied beer a mild sweetness that propels bursts of guava, mango, grapefruit and white grape.

Voodoo Ranger Liquid Paradise IPA, and future releases in this rotating series, highlights New Belgium brewers’ passion for experimentation and provides a runway for innovation within the IPA style.

“The Voodoo Ranger Rotator series allows our brewers to engage in playful exploration that can bring entirely new flavor profiles to the world of IPA’s,” said Koenigs. “We’re just getting started with this exciting new series. Beer drinkers should keep an eye out for each ground-breaking offering throughout the year.”

Later in 2019, watch for Juicifer, a devilishly juicy IPA, followed by a special crowd-sourced release. More specific details will be available on the series offerings as selections become available.

Voodoo Ranger Liquid Paradise IPA

Malts: Pale, Caramel 20, Oats, Munich

Hops: Nugget, Mosaic INCOGNITO, Azacca, Munich

Yeast: Ale

ABV: 7.8 percent

IBU: 44

Availability: Now at beer stockists across the nation.

For more information about New Belgium or any of its beers, visit www.newbelgium.com.

