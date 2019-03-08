New Belgium Brewing, Primus Microcerveceria Release Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza in US

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — In response to national demand after its 2018 launch in select cities, New Belgium Brewing and Mexico City’s Primus Microcerveceria have announced the national release of Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza. With only 110 calories and less than 1 gram of sugar per serving, Mural is now available in 12 oz. cans and on draft across the country.

“Mexico’s history is a mural itself: a colorful illustration of its thirst for revolution,” said Rebeca Dovali Galvan, one of three cousins who own and operate Mexico City-based craft brewery Primus Microcerveceria. “Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza depicts in its flavors the Mexican beverage revolution. Our country is tired of being known for Mexican-style lagers.”

Pouring a visually stunning deep rosé, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza begins with welcoming aromas of watermelon, hibiscus and lime that complement a sweet, slightly tart taste with a light mouthfeel and crisp finish. This 4 percent ABV collaboration inspired by the refreshing, fruit-infused Agua Fresca drinks popular throughout Mexico defies traditional beer categories; instead it is an innovative new style that evokes a true taste of Mexico City.

Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza is crafted with premium ingredients, using no artificial flavors or sweeteners. At a time when overall interest in low-calorie alcoholic beverage is at a high, Mural is an entirely new option. For drinkers of spiked seltzers, Mural is brewed with watermelon juice, hibiscus, agave and whole lime puree, packing a more flavorful sip. Mural is also a lower-calorie option than almost all hard ciders and lemonades currently available.

“Staying true to Agua Frescas was key to us, and for that we teamed up with Primus,” said New Belgium brewer Cody Reif. “Taking our cues from Mexico’s markets and street-corner stands, we created an alcoholic drink that is a truly breakthrough beverage that will change minds about what a beer can be. Mural expresses in liquid form a deep friendship between our brewers, our breweries and our countries.”

For more information about New Belgium or any of its beers, visit www.newbelgium.com. Follow Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza on Instagram (@muralcerveza) to keep tabs on Mural’s immersion into the worlds of art, mixology, gastronomy and everyday life.

About Primus Microcerveceria

Primus Microcerveceria was founded by cousins Jaime and Rodolfo Andreu in 2006 with the idea of brewing culture in Mexico by developing and promoting beer styles little known in the country. It currently makes the Tempus and Jabalí brands, which have more than 20 national and international medals including being named Best Beer in Mexico in 2015. Their mission is to “make beer an extraordinary experience.” Follow the brewery on Instagram.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Amber Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work, one of the Wall Street Journal’s Best Small Businesses and tops Bicycling Magazine’s Best Companies for Cyclists. The 100 percent employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, one of World Blu’s most democratic U.S. businesses and a Certified B Corp. In addition to Fat Tire Amber Ale, New Belgium brews fourteen year-round beers: Citradelic Tangerine IPA, Fat Tire Belgian White, The Hemperor HPA, Voodoo Ranger IPA, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA, Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA, Sour Saison, Honey Orange Tripel, Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale, Bohemian Pilsner, Abbey Belgian Style Ale, Trippel and a gluten-reduced beer, Glutiny Pale Ale. To learn more, visit NewBelgium.com and follow the brewery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.