New Belgium Announces a New Sessionable Voodoo Ranger: American Haze

Fort Collins, Colo. — New Belgium Brewing announces its newest launch of the Voodoo Ranger brand series, American Haze, a 5% ABV IPA built to enjoy anytime and anywhere. American Haze is brewed with all-American hops, boasts supreme drinkability, and is available now nationwide. This marks the first in the current year-long Voodoo Ranger collection to have an ABV lower than 7.0%, to give beer drinkers the ability to enjoy the freedom to have one more as this hazy India Pale Ale is highly sessionable.

“American Haze was a fun challenge because we wanted to get all of the great attributes of a Hazy IPA but deliver it in a more drinkable format. We played around with a lot of different formulations and eventually landed one that has a big juicy hop aroma and a well-balanced body that makes the beer feel like a hazy, but highly drinkable,” said Ross Koenigs, Research and Development Brewer at New Belgium.

Voodoo Ranger American Haze was brewed and canned with the following characteristics:

Alcohol 5% ABV

IBUs: 30

Style: American-Style Hazy India Pale Ale

Hops: Dry-hopped with Strata, Amarillo, and HBC522 (known for its exceptional and unique aromatic qualities)

Malt: Pale, Munich, C20 and Malted Oats

Visual: Hazy

Flavor and aroma: Malty sweetness, a medium-dry finish with notable passionfruit.

Availability: Nationwide early January 2020 in 12 oz cans and on draft

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99 for a 6-pack

For more information on Voodoo Ranger American Haze, visit here. To find the nearest Voodoo Ranger American Haze or any of New Belgium’s other offerings, visit the beer finder or download New Belgium’s Beer Mode app.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th?largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26?million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com.