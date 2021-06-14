Nelk Boys’ Happy Dad Hard Seltzer Officially Hits Shelves in California

Los Angeles, CA – Happy Dad Hard Seltzer is officially on sale in California, both in-store and online. Hard Seltzer enthusiasts can get their hands on this initial limited release at BevMo!, Mission Liquor, and Keg N Bottle and through the GoPuff App.

Happy Dad can be picked up in a 12-can variety pack featuring four delicious flavors: Wild Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Pineapple, and Watermelon. Product specs include:

  • ABV: 5%
  • 12oz full-size cans
  • Electrolytes
  • Gluten Free
  • 1g of Sugar
  • 100 Calories
  • No Artificial Flavors

Co-founded by NELK BOYS creator Kyle Forgeard, John Shahidi, and Sam Shahidi, Happy Dad announced its entrance into the adult beverage space last week to a show of support and enthusiasm that overwhelmed Instagram’s system, causing them to temporarily shut down the happydad page. In a little over a week, the since-recovered account boasts over 600,000 Instagram followers, drawing special shoutouts from celebrities ranging from jeweler extraordinaire Ben Baller to GRAMMY award-winner Poo Bear to television star Foodgod and amassing more than 5 million views on its announcement video.

Non-California residents who are interested in purchasing Happy Dad will have the chance starting on July 1st when the drink reaches Nevada, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. Customers in Texas, New Jersey, New York, and Canada can taste the electrolyte-laden gluten free beverage in August, with more U.S. states following after that.

About Happy Dad

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer was founded in 2021 by Kyle Forgeard, John Shahidi and Sam Shahidi. The brand was launched to overcome any stigma associated with hard seltzers by creating a great tasting drink to satisfy new and seasoned seltzer fans alike. The company operates out of Orange County, California. Happy Dad urges all customers and consumers to drink responsibly.

For More Information:
https://happydad.com

