Mother Earth Brewing Company Announces the Return of Timber Giant Pale Ale

NAMPA, Idaho — Mother Earth Brewing Company is pleased to announce the highly anticipated return of Timber Giant Pale, brewed just in time for ‘Treefort’ – Idaho’s largest music fest.

Making its debut in 2019 during the Treefort Music Fest held in downtown Boise, Idaho, Timber Giant garnered critical acclaim while also quenching the taste buds of tens-of-thousands of eager fest-goers and craft beer fans alike with its aggressively hopped, yet sessionable nature.

“As a brewer Timber Giant is everything you want from a beer, especially if you are day-drinking [laughs]. It’s loaded with hops, but is really light on the palate and easy to drink; not to mention the honor to brew a beer associated with an event that means so much to the community,” said Christopher Baker/Director of Brewing Operations – Mother Earth.

Timber Giant will be available beginning in early February and lasting through March as well as being available at Treefort Music Fest. Mother Earth’s Nampa and Vista Tap Rooms will release the beer Saturday February 1st as part of a double beer release party. Their Vista location will be the exclusive location outside the state of Idaho to carry it. Details are available at motherearthbrewco.com/word.

Stay tuned for additional beer release announcements throughout the year brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information: motherearthbrewco.com/word