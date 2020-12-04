Moscow Mule Brand ‘Merican Mule Launches Fire Mule

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Today,Connecticut-based, premium, canned cocktail brand, Merican Mule launches its hottest, new seasonal can, the Fire Mule – made with Bourbon whiskey, proprietary ginger beer and all-natural cinnamon.

What: Smooth and bold, with notes of sweet cinnamon and a hint of spicy heat, ‘Merican Mule’s newest Fire Mule canned cocktail is well-balanced with a kick, and sure to deliver a high-end drinking experience this winter and holiday season. Best enjoyed cold and straight from the copper can or a copper mug for the full Mule experience (#CopperMugOptional), the Fire Mule is malt-free and features zero artificial flavorings (unlike most other hard seltzers).

Due to the brand’s unique positioning and outperformance of the booming canned cocktail industry,  esteemed entrepreneurial family, The Bishops, joined the ‘Merican team this month as both active investors and advisors. The Bishop family is known for building major consumer brands, including SoBe Beverages (Bishops increased sales to $220 million in 4 years) and Blue Buffalo (increased sales to over $1 billion before selling to General Mills in 2018 for $8 billion).

“At ‘Merican Mule, we’re all about reinventing the classics (classic cocktails, that is!). We launched out of the pursuit of our very own ‘Merican Dream and truly believe the sky’s the limit when it comes to our top-notch, bartender-quality Mules,” said ‘Merican Mule CEO, Dean Mahoney. “When thinking about our next Mule flavor, we knew instantly that a cinnamon whiskey cocktail was a must for the upcoming season. We cannot wait to kick 2020 aside and welcome 2021 with our new Fire Mule alongside our customers!”

Fire Mule joins a lineup of five high-quality canned cocktails including the flagship Moscow Mule (vodka), Mexican Mule (tequila), Tropical Mule (rum), Southern Mule (bourbon) and seasonal Pumpkin Spice Mule (vodka) available in select markets.

‘Merican Mule was founded in 2017 by friends, Dean Mahoney, Pete Weil and Steve Pawlik, who cashed out on everything they owned and took a chance on creating their ‘Merican Dream from scratch: a canned cocktail with uncompromising quality. After nearly seven months of research and 70 iterations later, the founder trio crafted the perfect canned Moscow Style Mule recipe, and ‘Merican Mule® was born.

SRP: Fire Muleis currently available for purchase in afour-can pack for $12.99-14.99. 

WHERE: The Fire Mule and ‘Merican Mule’s line of five other cocktail blends are available at over 2,000 retail locations including Total Wine & More, Bevmax, Whole Foods and Target in New England and the Southern U.S. ‘Merican Mule is available online through Drizly.com and on the company’s website, mericanmule.com.

WEBSITE + SOCIAL MEDIA:Learn more atmericanmule.com and follow on Instagram @mericanmule. #CopperMugOptional

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.