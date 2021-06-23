Montauk Brewing Celebrates 9 Years, Partners with Surfrider Foundation

MONTAUK, NY – Montauk Brewing Company is excited to celebrate their 9 Year Anniversary at the end of June. To commemorate the milestone, Montauk has partnered with the Eastern Long Island Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation on a limited release Ocean Series beer called “Barreled IPA.” On July 1st, 16OZ 4-packs will be canned fresh and available for purchase at the brewery along with a special edition reusable cup from Klean Kanteen. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of Barreled IPA will directly support the local Surfrider Foundation chapter’s efforts to protect our ocean, waves and beaches, for all people.

Join the Montauk Brewing Company and Surfrider Eastern Long Island Chapter for a beach cleanup on Friday, July 2nd. All participants over 21 years of age will receive a ticket for a complimentary pint at the brewery following the cleanup. This event has a limited capacity and will follow covid-safe protocols.

Meeting location: Montauk Brewing Company, 62 South Erie Avenue Montauk, NY 11954

Time: 10AM

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beach-cleanup-with-montauk-brewing-co-tickets-157798354125