Monday Night Brewing to Release ‘Big Head, Tiny Arms’ Collaboration

ATLANTA — Two great Atlanta institutions are partnering up to toast one of natural history’s most iconic specimens – the dinosaur.

On October 6, Monday Night Brewing’s Big Head, Tiny Arms debuts at its West Midtown taproom, followed by a release at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on October 12 during Fernbank After Dark. This hazy, easy-drinking India Pale Ale has plenty of citrusy, hoppy notes thanks to the inclusion of Motueka and Huell Melon hops.

“We were really excited to partner with such a great Atlanta institution,” said Jonathan Baker, co-founder of Monday Night Brewing.” Fernbank Museum wanted a special brew to serve during their Fernbank After Dark adult science nights. As a brewery, we love dinosaurs, and Fernbank is known as Atlanta’s home to dinosaurs. So we put our (big) heads together and came up with this dino-themed juicy IPA.”

The name and artwork for Big Head, Tiny Arms is an homage to the Fernbank Museum’s Giganotosaurus (A.K.A “Giggy”), the world’s largest meat-eating dinosaur, measuring 47-feet long with a six-foot skull.

The museum will feature Big Head, Tiny Arms beginning October 12 during Fernbank After Dark: Forensics. This adults’-only event will explore the science of solving crimes and other mysteries through physics, biology, chemistry and more, including special activities and unique demonstrations.

“While our forensics night doesn’t solve the question of why Giggy’s head is so big and arms are so short, guests will have indisputable evidence of just how cool science can be,” said Brandi Berry, VP of Marketing and Communications for Fernbank Museum of Natural History. “We wouldn’t have beer or understand dinosaurs without science, so this is a really exciting partnership.”

