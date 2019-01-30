Monday Night Brewing Releases ‘Don’t Call It Hotlanta’ Double IPA

ATLANTA— In anticipation of the “Big Game,” Atlanta-based craft brewery Monday Night Brewing has an important announcement: Don’t Call It Hotlanta.

“It’s become kind of a joke for people who live in Atlanta,” co-founder Joel Iverson said. “Everyone here has a friend or relative who calls our city ‘Hotlanta.’ It’s one of those cringeworthy nicknames that nobody ever uses except out-of-towners. So we brewed this beer as a not-so-subtle way for locals to get the point across.”

Don’t Call It Hotlanta is an unfiltered double IPA that pops with tropical notes on the nose, drinks dank, and finishes with a bit of bitterness. Checking in at 8.5 percent ABV, it is dry hopped four times with Columbus, Citra and Galaxy hops. This beer pairs well with grilled meats, chicken wings, an afternoon in Piedmont Park and your couch after a 90-minute long commute.

Don’t Call It Hotlanta is available for a limited time on draft and in cans for to-go purchase at Monday Night Brewing’s West Midtown location. The beer will also be on tap and in cans at select retailers in Monday Night Brewing’s distribution areas.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen human relationships over some of the best beer of country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees barrel-aging and souring at their brand new facility, the Garage, in Atlanta’s Lee + White project on the southwest side of Atlanta.