Monday Night Brewing Expands Distribution to Memphis

ATLANTA — Monday Night Brewing has expanded its distribution footprint in Tennessee to include the Memphis market.

The independent craft brewery, based out of Atlanta, started distributing in central and eastern Tennessee in May 2018. This expansion will enable fans across the state to enjoy Monday Night Brewing’s signature craft beers.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the reaction we got in Tennessee when we expanded to Chattanooga, Nashville and Knoxville last year,” said Monday Night Brewing CEO and co-founder Jeff Heck. “So we knew that we wanted to also come to Memphis and the rest of West Tennessee. But we also wanted to make sure that we could keep up with the demand of our other markets. After purchasing some new equipment and adding more staff, we’re confident we can handle the additional load.”

Craft beer fans in Memphis can expect to see Monday Night Brewing’s award-winning core and seasonal lineup on taps in restaurants and bars across the area, as well as cans on store shelves. Distribution in Memphis will be handled by A.S. Barbaro.

About Monday Night Brewing

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Monday Night Brewing grew out of a Bible study. Founded by Jonathan Baker, Joel Iverson and Jeff Heck, Monday Night Brewing exists to deepen human relationships over some of the best beer of country. Brewmaster Peter Kiley oversees brewing operations at both West Midtown and the Garage.