Molson Coors Launches Vizzy Hard Seltzer with Antioxidant Vitamin

CHICAGO — After first being announced in December, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is now available nationwide and features four bright and refreshing flavors. The new hard seltzer is the first to feature antioxidant vitamin C and is available in four unique flavor combinations: Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Kiwi. Vizzy is gluten free and boasts 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 5% alcohol by volume per can.

In the booming hard seltzer category, Vizzy offers something truly special as the first hard seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C. Vizzy is made with the acerola cherry, an antioxidant vitamin C rich superfruit. In fact, acerola cherries contain roughly 30 times more vitamin C per cup than oranges.

“The hard seltzer category is becoming more crowded with many brands following the same playbook,” said Elizabeth Hitch, Director of Hard Seltzers. “We created Vizzy to have all of the things the other hard seltzers have but with a meaningful addition that drinkers actually care about, antioxidant vitamin C.

Molson Coors crafted Vizzy to be the perfect year-round drink and stand out from the crowd with its flavor combinations, antioxidant vitamin C and bright orange packaging – because we don’t believe there is anything wrong with being a little “extra.”

For more information and to find Vizzy near you, please visit vizzyhardseltzer.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at, @vizzyhardseltzer and @drinkvizzy on Twitter.

For More Information: https://www.vizzyhardseltzer.com/