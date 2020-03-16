Molson Coors Launches Leinenkugel’s Spritzen, ‘Beer with a Splash of Seltzer,’ Nationwide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. – The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company introduces its new trio of beers with a splash of seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Spritzen, available nationwide. Spritzen marks the brewer’s first new national release in three years and will be available in three refreshing flavors: Grapefruit, Raspberry Lemon and Pineapple Strawberry.

Set to appear on shelves this week, Spritzen features a crisp and effervescent beer-forward taste with the clean finish and subtle fruit flavors of a seltzer. The new beers also boast a low 93 calories, less than leading hard seltzers, and no sugar and no artificial ingredients.

“There are plenty of beers on the market and a variety of seltzers entering the category, but nobody is offering the best of both worlds except us,” said Katie Leinenkugel, Leinenkugel’s Brand Strategy and Engagement Lead, and sixth-generation family member. “Spritzen is the refreshing intersection between beer’s timeless taste and the modern rise of seltzers. We know that drinkers enjoy seltzer’s better-for-you qualities but miss the taste of beer, and Spritzen is the perfect option to fill that need.”

Spritzen will be available in three different packs nationwide: a 12pk featuring all three flavors, a 6pk featuring Raspberry Lemon and Pineapple Strawberry, and a 6pk featuring only Grapefruit.

“The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company has been brewing for 153 years and has never brewed anything like Spritzen,” said Dick Leinenkugel, president of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company and fifth-generation family member. “Leinenkugel’s has always prided itself on pairing German tradition with American innovation, and Spritzen is a fine example of that. For those who love our Shandies, these beers are direct descendants with a lighter, and even more refreshing spin.”

The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company is part of Molson Coors’ Tenth and Blake craft division. Founded in 1867 by Jacob Leinenkugel and acquired by Miller Brewing Company in 1988, the brewery has the luxury of remaining autonomous and family-run in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin while tapping into the resources, talent and scale of Molson Coors to distribute nationally.

To support the launch, the brand will also be educating consumers on Spritzen through various mediums with creative campaigns across TV, digital, social media, retail and radio. Consumers may also see their favorite influencers giving Spritzen a first-try on their channels or attending the launch party at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls.

To learn more about Leinenkugel’s, Spritzen and upcoming events, please visitwww.leinie.com, Facebook.com/Leinenkugels or @Leinenkugels on Instagram and Twitter.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, hard coffee, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more. Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.