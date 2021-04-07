Molson Coors Launches Coors Pure Organic Beer

CHICAGO – Today on National Beer Day, Molson Coors launches its first USDA-certified organic beer, Coors Pure available nationwide. To celebrate, Coors Pure is calling on runners and beer lovers across the country to participate in a (literal) beer run. The beer run is simple – run in the shape of a Coors Pure can and you will have a chance to receive a free** 12-pack of Coors Pure.

Additionally, if you live in NYC – we’re setting professional runners loose in one of the most popular running destinations in the world, Central Park, wearing giant QR codes. If the everyday person can catch up close enough to scan the QR code, we’ll congratulate their efforts with a rebate for a free* 12-pack of Coors Pure.

Coors Pure is a USDA-certified organic light beer made with simple, quality ingredients for the pure Rocky Mountain refreshment and exceptionally crisp taste you’d expect from Coors.The beer is refreshingly simple: a light lager with a subtle malt sweetness along with low bitterness and a slight citrus hop notes. With only 92 calories and zero sugar, Coors Pure tastes light and effervescent, and ends with a clean feel and minimal aftertaste.

Here’s how to participate in the Coors Pure beer run:

If you live in NYC, follow the Coors Pure professional runners around Central Park from 7AM – 9AM on April 7th, scan the QR code on the back of their shirts, and redeem your rebate for a free* 12-pack of Coors Pure

If you don’t live in NYC, from April 7th – 14th you can track your beer-can shaped run on your favorite running app, submit a screenshot of your run map on email to beerrun@coorspure.com and get Coors Pure on us**

For more information, please go tocoorspurebeerrun.com

“Coors Pure is the answer for beer drinkers who are looking for an organic, low calorie option without sacrificing the refreshment they know and love from Coors,” says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors. “As we approach Summer, more exercise enthusiasts are making their ways to parks and streets across the country, and we’re excited to introduce a beer that is the perfect refreshment for those who also try to live a healthier life.”

The Coors Pure Beer Run campaign is supported across digital channels, including TV, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Podcasts.

Coors Pure is available now nationwide in 12- and 24-packs of slim cans, as well as single 16 and 24-ounce cans. Find Coors Pure near you and learn more at:https://www.coorspure.com/.

