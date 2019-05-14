MillerCoors to Release Limited Edition Blue Moon Kegs for 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing

CHICAGO – Blue Moon Brewing Company, the no. 1 national craft beer, is releasing a limited-edition keg design inspired by the recent announcement of Blue Origin’s new lunar lander, dubbed Blue Moon. The kegs will be released just ahead of July 20, 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing – the Apollo 11 mission.

While timing of the lunar lander’s first flight to space is expected in 2024, Blue Moon Brewing Company is bringing these commemorative kegs to legal aged drinkers this summer.

“2019 has been an incredible year for celebrating space and the moon, starting with the milestone anniversary of Apollo 11,” said Bryan Ferschinger, VP of MillerCoors’ above premium portfolio. “With the added news of Blue Origin’s lunar lander, we felt inspired to do something that would allow everyone to Reach for the Moon now.”

Pricing and availability of the Blue Moon Lunar keg will be released closer to July 20, 2019.

Blue Moon started in 1995 as a unique twist on a Belgian-style Wit beer. It was so popular that one day someone remarked that a beer this good only comes along “once in a blue moon.” And so, our love for the moon began years ago – even naming our beer after it – to officially become known as Blue Moon Belgian White.

For more information on Blue Moon Brewing Company, please visit bluemoonbrewingcompany.com and follow along on Instagram or Twitter, at @BlueMoonBrewCo. Drinkers are encouraged to follow our journey by using #ReachForTheMoon.

About MillerCoors

Through its diverse collection of storied breweries, MillerCoors brings American beer drinkers an unmatched selection of the highest quality beers, flavored malt beverages and ciders, steeped in centuries of brewing heritage. Miller Brewing Company and Coors Brewing Company brew national favorites such as MillerLite, Miller High Life, Coors Light and Coors Banquet. MillerCoors also proudly offers beers such as Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy from sixth-generation Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, and Blue Moon Belgian White from modern craft pioneer Blue Moon Brewing Company, founded in 1995. Beyond beer, MillerCoors operates Crispin Cider Company, an artisanal maker of pear and apple ciders using fresh-pressed American juice, and offers pioneering brands such as the Redd’s franchise, Smith & Forge Hard Cider and Henry’s Hard Sodas. Tenth and Blake Beer Company, our craft and import division, is the home to craft brewers Hop Valley Brewing, Revolver Brewing, Saint Archer Brewing Company and the Terrapin Beer Company. Tenth and Blake also imports world-renowned beers such as Italy’s Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the Czech Republic’s Pilsner Urquell and the Netherlands’ Grolsch. MillerCoors, the U.S. business unit of the Molson Coors Brewing Company, has an uncompromising dedication to quality, a keen focus on innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability. Learn more at MillerCoors.com, at facebook.com/MillerCoors or on Twitter at @MillerCoors.