Mikkeller Bar San Francisco Reopens After Lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO —After a tough year in the US and a long lockdown, Mikkeller San Francisco can now finally look forward to opening its doors again at the start of the new year. At the same time, Mikkeller has expanded its distribution in the United States.

“Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second Mikkeller Bar we opened and the start of our entire operation in the States, so that place means something very special to us. It is a bar that has done really well right from the beginning in 2013, and we are of course very happy and grateful that very soon we’ll be able to invite the old regulars and other beer lovers back into the bar again,” says Mikkel Bjergsø, founder and Creative Director of Mikkeller.

Mikkeller Bar San Francisco is now one of three Mikkeller locations in California. In addition to San Francisco, Mikkeller owns a combined brewery, tasting room and bottle shop in Miramar, San Diego, plus a bar in the Little Italy area of San Diego.

In connection with the reopening, the bar will get a brush up, which Mikkeller’s Danish designer Camilla Monsrud is responsible for. Her plan is to modernize the bar with a series of simple moves and bring some color details into play, to form a soft contrast to bricks and iron beams and at the same time create a common thread to Mikkeller’s other locations, which are characterized by their Scandinavian and minimalist lines. Monsrud has also recently redesigned Mikkeller’s tasting room, which is affiliated with the brewery in Miramar, San Diego.

Expanding in the United States

As something new, the premises on Mason Street will also house a bottle shop, so guests will have the opportunity to buy beer and merchandise to take home from the bar. The food concept continues largely as before, with head chef Antonio García serving solid high-end bar food. In connection with the opening, Mikkeller’s brewery Baghaven, which is internationally recognized for its unique spontaneously fermented beers, will have its debut in the US at Mikkeller Bar SF.

Mikkeller is also expanding its distribution in the United States and has recently partnered with Atlantic Beverage in Massachusetts to bring more Mikkeller opportunities to the East Coast.

In addition, the U.S. Mikkeller web shop now ships its beer to nine states, including California, New Hampshire, Vermont, Nevada, West Virginia, Nebraska, North Dakota and Washington DC. Mikkeller has gained great recognition with its diverse repertoire of non-abv beers, not least in the United States, where 45 different states now sell Mikkeller’s non-alcoholic beers.

The opening of Mikkeller San Francisco is scheduled for the end of January/beginning of February. The exact date will be announced in the beginning of the new year.

https://www.facebook.com/MikkellerBarSanFrancisco https://www.instagram/mikkellerbarsf