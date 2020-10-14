MiddleCoast Brewing Releases Winter Hard Seltzer Variety Pack for the Holidays

Traverse City, Mich. — MiddleCoast Brewing Company has extended the summer of hard seltzer into the winter. MiddleCoast is pleased to offer a Peppermint Bark and Ginger Snap hard seltzer variety 6 pack.

Hard seltzer flavors have been evolving through the numerous companies trying to outshine each other, but MiddleCoast is the first to take it a step further by making flavors that are perfect for the winter holiday season.

Peppermint Bark has Swiss chocolate and peppermint mixed to remind you of the holidays. Ginger Snap uses ginger, macadamia, and cinnamon to create a wonderful ginger snap cookie. Both of them are bursting with flavor to get you through those family gatherings!

MiddleCoast will be distributing these throughout their home state of Michigan as well as, Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut.

For more information: https://www.middlecoastbrewingco.com/