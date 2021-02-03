Melvin Brewing to Release Juice Theorem IPA in March

ALPINE, Wyo. —Melvin Brewing welcomes the new year with a new school West Coast IPA that proves clearIPA’s can be just as juicy as their hazy counterparts. Juice Theorem (7% ABV and 70 IBUS) is juicier than your typical West Coast IPA, clearer than a New England IPA and a trip to paradise bursting with fruity, tropical hops.

Since its Alpine inception, the lab has always been an integral part of Melvin Brewing. Our team of rad (mad?) scientists proposed a theorem: that clear IPAs can be just as juicy as their hazy counterparts. Why did we want to make a clear IPA? Because we like to push boundaries. Juice Theorem isa testament to our lab crew’s zymurgy: a first-of-its-kind, post-modern IPA. Juice Theorem is full of bright, juicy citrus and berry flavors with less malt, a subtle bitterness and the same crisp finish you’ve come to expect.

“I’ve been brewing professionally for over 15 years, and constantly refining my IPA recipes the whole time. Coming over to Melvin, I was super excited to focus on hoppy beers, and with this one we wanted to showcase tropical citrus and berry flavors from the hops, in an IPA that wasn’t hazy. We made it crisp and relatively clear, with a touch of bitterness, but much less bitterness and maltiness than a traditional West Coast IPA. The hops are mainly late additions, which gives you juicier aromas and flavors. We used Citra, Mosaic and Strata which bring all the hopheads to the yard,” saidMelvin’s Head Brewer, Ian Fuller.

Juice Therorem (SRP $11.99 for a six-pack)is Melvin’s first release in new sixpack cartons.

“This is our first beer release in six pack cartons and we’re really stoked for that. We are moving our entire lineup to cartons and moving away from plastic six pack holders. Melvin artwork has always been bold and eye-catching, and this move will make the art pop even more no matter how it’s facing on the shelf at the store. For this label, we wanted to showcase the lab at Melvin, which has always been a big focus, and our artist Kelly Halpin came up with this awesome character we call the rad scientist,” -said MarketingDirector, Travis Cook.

Look for Juice Theorem in 12-ounce six-packs. . . starting March 1 at independent retailers in WY; WA;AK; MT; ID; OR; CA; NV; CO; NE; SD; MO; IN; OH; MA; VT; RI; PA; TX; UT; VA; andWashington, D.C.

Juice Theorem features another one of Melvin’s signature can designs by cutting edge Jackson artist Kelly Halpin.

In conjunction with the March 1 launch of Juice Theorem, look for Text-to-Win info on cartons for prizes including a Melvin-branded ROVR cooler. Melvin is also releasing a new line of JuiceTheorem merchandise through its shop.

About Melvin Brewing

MelvinBrewing was born in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2009, when founder Jeremy Tofte decided to bring beers from the future to Jackson, WY. A 20-gallon brew system quickly grew into a3-barrel system, and award-winning beers like Melvin IPA, 2×4 Double IPA andCh-Ch-Cherry Bomb were served alongside Asian street food, classic kung fu films and old school hip-hop. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at GreatAmerican Beer Festival in 2015, a 30-barrel production facility was opened inAlpine, WY, population 750. Shortly thereafter, Melvin started shipping beer across the U.S. and went on to winBrewery Group of the Year at GABF in 2017. Embracing the chaos and riding the wave, Melvin Brewing is now ready to take its world class beers on a worldwide tour.