Melograno Cocktails Adds a Taste of Paradise to Lineup with New, Limited-Edition ‘Piña Colada’ Flavor

SAN DIEGO, California – In honor of National Piña Colada (July 10), Melograno Cocktails announces the launch of its first limited-edition flavor, Piña Colada, available all summer long. The flavor will be available for purchase at hotels, restaurants, bars and day clubs across Southern California.

The luxury canned cocktail captures the essence of summer in a can, offering a delightful blend of refreshing, sweet and creamy coconut with the tangy, tropical notes of pineapple. Perfectly balanced and expertly crafted, Melograno’s Piña Colada is set to be the ultimate companion for those seeking a taste of paradise throughout the entire summer season.

“Driven by summer and the desire to expand our offerings with a captivating rum-based creation, our newest creation transports us to a tropical paradise with just one sip,” said Shiva Mortazavi, Co-Founder of Melograno Cocktails. “Piña Colada seamlessly fits within our portfolio and embodies our signature style—a sophisticated and modern take on indulging in the velvety smoothness and sweetness of this timeless cocktail.”

Melograno Cocktails, founded by a San Diego-based husband and wife team in May 2022, delivers innovation in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category on the leading edge of global and consumer trends: healthy lifestyle, sustainability, premiumization and natural, “Better for You” ingredients. Created to leverage all of what consumers look for in the segment’s growing categories of hard seltzers, spirit-based cocktails and canned wine while leaving behind the negatives associated with each category.

Currently, the canned cocktail company offers four flavors (Pomegranate Cosmopolitan, Melon Margarita, Orange Blossom Martini, and Cucumber Lime Mojito) and they come in a variety of 12-pack, 8-pack and single flavor 4-packs (in Cucumber Lime Mojito and Pomegranate Cosmopolitan only), each with only 120 calories, 5 grams of organic cane sugar and 5% alcohol by vol in a 12 oz sleek can. Melograno Cocktails is certified by the vegan society, gluten-free and non-GMO. The Piña Colada will be available to purchase at hotels, restaurants, bars and day clubs in Southern California.



ABOUT MELOGRANO COCKTAILS

Founded by husband and wife team Reza and Shiva Mortazavi, Melograno Premium Craft Cocktails is the market's newest (and already award-winning!) luxury beverage brand with a modern take on classic cocktails.

