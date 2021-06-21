Maui Brewing Company Re-Releases Summertime Refresher

Kihei, Hawaii – Just in time for summer, Maui Brewing Company is re-launching their light, crisp Mexican-style Lager, Maui Lime Lager. The beer is brewed with local limes, offering notes of fresh citrus and is perfect for these upcoming warm months.

Brewer Mike Petker says, “With summer upon us, we created the perfect beverage that will quench your thirst. This brew is a crafty Mexican Lager with a hint of lime zest on the back end. Maui Lime Lager can be enjoyed whether you are just hanging out crushing it on the beach or paired well with fresh tri-tip off the barbeque.”

Light gold to straw in appearance, Maui Lime Lager is brewed with Motueka, Tettnag and Magnum hops with Pilsner, Vienna and Flaked Corn malts. With an ABV of 4.6% and 20 IBUs, it offers high satisfaction with less alcohol by volume.

While the brewery’s Kihei restaurant is offering the first to-go packages, all MBC locations in Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki, as well as other MBC retail and restaurant partners will receive a supply in the upcoming weeks. It will be available in 6-pack cans and draft in all markets where independently owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found.MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com