Maui Brewing Co. Announces 2020 Brand Calendar

KIHEI, Hawaii— Maui Brewing Company is delighted to announce their 2020 Brand Calendar featuring a “Surf Series” of Hazy India Pale Ales. The Surf Series will be available in 4-pack cans for a limited time. Beginning in January following their quarterly release(s) respectively, the series will include S-Turns, Windmills, Makena Cloud, and Shark Pit. Along with MBC’s seven year-round beers which include Bikini Blonde Lager, Big Swell IPA, Coconut Hiwa Porter, Double Overhead Double IPA, Pau Hana Pilsner, Pineapple Mana Wheat, and Pueo Pale Ale, the calendar includes four Limited Release beers. Rolling out consecutively on a quarterly basis beginning in January will be Mosiac Lite IPA – a lighter version of Mosaic Mo’Betta, Shave Weisse Berliner Weisse, the popular Da Hawaii Life Lager, and Coconut Wireless Nitro Cream Ale. These will be available for a limited time in 6-pack cans.

Maui Brewing Company’s specialty packages of 750ml bottles and a variety pack round out the calendar. While the Imperial Coconut Porter and Variety Pack are available year-round, a fan favorite Black Pearl Porter will be available in the fourth quarter, just in time for the 2020 holidays.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

For more information, visit MauiBrewing.com or follow @MauiBrewingCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 23 states and 10 international countries with more areas to follow.