LYTT Introduces Hard Seltzer With Guaraná

LYTT is introducing Guaraná to Hard Seltzer with its first flavor: Moroccan Mint Tea. The product is rolling out this week in 6-Packs, with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

LYTT Guaraná-Infused Hard Seltzer Teas were developed to disrupt the seemingly endless flow of nearly-identical offerings in the Hard Seltzer category. Brewing with Guaraná, an exotic botanical that improves flavor while being authentically functional, is a game-changer.

The Moroccan Mint Tea flavor is a first in the alcoholic beverage industry. This Hard Seltzer is flavor-forward and made with Organic Tea. The flavor is further balanced and brought out with the use of Monk Fruit Extract as a natural, zero-calorie sweetener.

Rather than using a classic Hard Seltzer alcohol base, or worse yet a malt base, the alcohol consists of a blend of fermented sugar and organic cane alcohol that’s undergone a distillation process. The result is a crisp, flavor-forward Hard Seltzer tea that proves premium doesn’t have to be boring!

An Exotic 6-Pack, consisting of Moroccan Mint Tea, Lychee Green Tea, and Yuzu Green Tea, will be released later this year.

For more information: https://getlytt.today