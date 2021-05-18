LUKI Brewery Unveils Summer Edition of Circus-in-a-Box

ARVADA, Colo. – After a successful launch of Circus-in-a-Box in March, LUKI Brewery is excited to unveil their summer edition of Circus-in-a-Box on June 1. Circus-in-a-Box is a quarterly box of goodies that bring’s the brewery’s awe-inspiring and whimsical elements straight into your living room.

“It was a fantastic launch! Guests enjoyed the element of discovery and appreciated the couple of box-only branded items and now—they want to see what we have in store for the future,” says LUKI Brewery Co-Founder and Ringmaster Jeff Smith. “Ordering the box online as a quick, grab-and-go option made sampling a variety of our beers a great way to experience LUKI Brewery wherever you go. With the summer box, we’re excited to begin partnerships with different small businesses in Colorado, as they all have products of pure imagination!”

Available Tuesday, June 1, LUKI’s next iteration of Circus-in-a-Box brings all the best elements of summer in an artfully designed box. In the summer box, expect to find seasonally-curated glassware, goodies and sweet treats from The Inventing Room, and of course, beer. LUKI’s summer Circus-in-a-Box is your go-to solution for summer fun. These boxes can be purchased for $25 at the taproom or online, while supplies last.

“As we all gain the ability to gather face-to-face again, our Circus-In-A-Box is the perfect, ready-to-go accessory for your warm weather outings,” says Smith.

Stay tuned to LUKI Brewery social media channels as the brewery untaps and releases clues and unpacking videos for each season of Circus-in-a-Box.

About LUKI Brewery

Established in 2020, LUKI Brewery is a family and dog-friendly brewery located in Arvada, Colorado. Inspired by the Golden Era of the circus and harnessing familial ties with the Ringling Bros. that stem back to the 1920s, LUKI provides an array of beer styles and a space that provides entertainment, wonder and community. Welcome to the show.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/lukibrewerysummerbox