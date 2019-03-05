Lord Hobo Brewing Co. Adds Distribution in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – New England-Style beers from a New England brewery will soon be coming to store shelves and tap handles throughout Michigan. Lord Hobo Brewing Co., recently named one of the fastest growing craft breweries in the country, is partnering with Kalamazoo-based Imperial Beverage for a statewide launch.

“We are very proud to bring Lord Hobo to the discerning craft beer fans of Michigan,” said Jon Sutton, beer category manager at Imperial Beverage. “In an era when innovation is key to survival and relevancy in the beer industry, Lord Hobo is delivering nothing but exciting styles, packaging and branding.”

New England-Style beers, typically IPAs or Double IPAs, are one of the fastest-growing beer trends in the United States. They are best known for their hazy appearance, low bitterness and exotic flavors and aromas of tropical fruits.

“Imperial Beverage has a proven track-record of innovation and we’re excited to team up with them to bring our beer to bars and retailers throughout Michigan,” said Bill Dillon, vice president of sales at Lord Hobo Brewing Co. “There’s no question Michigan is home to some of the biggest craft beer lovers in the country, and we’re eager to show them what fresh New England-Style beer – straight from New England – is all about.

Lord Hobo beers now available in Michigan include:

Boom Sauce! – Lord Hobo’s flagship – New England-Style IPA

– Lord Hobo’s flagship – New England-Style IPA Hobo Life , a session IPA

, a session IPA Pils , a hoppy pilsner

, a hoppy pilsner Angelica , a New England-Style wheat ale

, a New England-Style wheat ale Glorious , a New England-Style pale ale

, a New England-Style pale ale Meat & Potatoes , a stout

, a stout Consolation Prize , a Double IPA

, a Double IPA Virtuoso, a New England-Style Double IPA

Virtuoso typically isn’t released until later in the spring, however Lord Hobo Brewing Co. brewed a special batch to mark its Michigan launch.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Bill Dillon, Rob Day and the rest of the Lord Hobo team as we are set to launch their red-hot brand to the great beer state of Michigan,” said Joe Cekola, president of Imperial Beverage. “At Imperial Beverage, we’re proud to help breweries big and small grow and thrive through a system that promotes fairness and a level playing field.”