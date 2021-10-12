Lone Tree Brewing to Release Mustard Style Rye with Kik’s Spreads at Fifth Annual Fall Market

LONE TREE, Colorado – Lone Tree Brewing will host their fifth Annual Fall Market on Saturday, October 16 from 11am to 4pm. They will release a collaboration beer with one of the market vendors, Kiki’s Spreads, to mark the occasion.

Not only boasting Lone Tree’s usual delicious brews and relaxed brewery atmosphere, this event offers guests an outdoor art and craft market in the brewery parking lot. A wide variety of local vendors will be present, and everything from handmade soaps to local meat and produce will be available for perusing and purchase while guests sip on the freshly tapped Rye So Flustered.

While beer mustard can be picked up at just about any grocery store, mustard beer is much harder to find on the shelves or in taprooms. Enter: Rye So Flustered, a rye beer brewed with four whole jars of Kiki’s Original Chickpea Mustard Spread (one in the mash, another in the boil, and the last two during fermentation), this beer is light bodied and dry finishing. The subtle spice of the rye blends beautifully with the tangy mustard kick from Kiki’s and added mustard seed and coriander. Its distinctive flavor is a perfect match for browsing the local markets in the early fall weather.

Kiki’s Spreads will also be present and offering samples of their chickpea spreads, along with tents from Two Ravens Soap, Light Provisions, Mountain Gypsea, Gypsy Souls, Wooden That Be Nice, 5280 Can Art, Burlyman Woodworks, LLC, Catellier Made Leather, Spooky Bat Designs, Poppy Colorful Art, J.A.D.E. Healing, Brother Mel’s BBQ, and laserlab.io.

The Mac N Noodles food truck will also be on site, providing guests with a diverse menu of artisan crafted macaroni and cheese.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

ABOUT KIKI’S SPREADS

Born out of a desire for a substantial snack that would be healthy, delicious, and that the vast majority of folks could enjoy, Kiki’s Spreads are the unexpected flavor addition food didn’t know it was missing. Kiki’s Spreads are different, hearty, and not just a hot dog topper. From pretzels, hard boiled eggs, wraps, and zoodles, to cheeses, meats, fish, or straight out of the jar, Kiki’s pairs well with life!

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/lone-tree-2021-fall-market