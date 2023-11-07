Lone Tree Brewing Debuts Blueberry Blonde

LONE TREE, Colo.— Blueberry Blonde joins Lone Tree Brewing Company’s canned beer lineup this week to be distributed in Colorado and Kansas. This new beer is also available on tap at the brewery.

From peaches to strawberries and a variety of other fresh additions, Lone Tree’s brewing team loves to experiment with fruit. After experimenting with draft-only test batches of this new brew, these fruit beer aficionados are proud to share Blueberry Blonde in cans with beer drinkers across their distribution footprint. At 5.2% ABV, this ultra-refreshing thirst-quencher has the aroma of freshly picked blueberries and a subtle sweetness on the finish.

“We are excited to share the latest evolution of our beers with consumers, and Blueberry Blonde is another great example of elevating a traditional style with a subtle addition of fruit to create a fun, easy-drinking beer,” says Lone Tree Sales & Marketing Director Dennis Stack.

Blueberry Blonde is now available on draft and in kegs, as well as canned 12oz. 6-packs. The beer joins Lone Tree’s year-round beer lineup that also includes the award-winning Peach Pale and Mexican Lager, as well as Red Ale, IPA, and Double IPA.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

