Lone Tree Brewing Company Hires Dennis O’Harrow as Head Brewer

LONE TREE, Colo. — Lone Tree Brewing Company has tapped Dennis O’Harrow as their Head Brewer; O’Harrow will start on October 21. O’Harrow was previously the C.B. & Potts Rocky Mountain regional brewery leader where he managed brewing operations for brewery locations across Colorado, after his head brewer position at Arvada Beer Company. O’Harrow brings nearly 20 years of brewing prowess to the already stellar beer program at Lone Tree.

“I love the craft culture that Lone Tree has created in our industry. They are at the forefront of new styles and creativity, and the entire staff is not only knowledgeable but incredibly passionate,” says Dennis O’Harrow, new Head Brewer at Lone Tree Brewing Company.

Going forward, O’Harrow plans to continue to cultivate Lone Tree’s quality craft beers as well as bring along some new recipes that he has worked on in the past.

“C.B. & Potts is a highly decorated brewery with accolades from a variety of esteemed institutions, and Dennis was a huge part of that. We’re thrilled to welcome Dennis and his breadth of experience to continue to elevate Lone Tree’s award-winning beer program,” says John Winter, President at Lone Tree Brewing Company.

For more information about Lone Tree Brewing Company or their new Head Brewer, contact Chea Franz at chea@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well. Find the brewery online at lonetreebrewingco.com.

