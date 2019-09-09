Lone Tree Brewing Company Announces Fall Seasonals

LONE TREE, Colo. — Lone Tree Brewing Company welcomes back seasonal favorites for the cooler weather ahead. Pumpkin Ale, Pilsner and Cranberry Saison will be available on draft and in cans later this month. Vanilla Caramel Amber, an autumnal beer that first made its debut two years ago, will also be ready for beer drinkers just in time for Labor Day festivities, and Festbier, a traditional Oktoberfest festival beer will delight taste buds on September 14.

“Our lineup of fall beer releases provide a subtle twist on familiar flavors for the season,” says Dennis Stack, director of sales and marketing at Lone Tree Brewing Company. “These beers, which are meant to be shared across the table with friends and family, are excellent pairings for fall favorites like pumpkin pie and pot roast”

At 6.4 percent ABV, Pumpkin Ale hits all the right notes for pumpkin beer lovers with 23 pounds of real pumpkin added per barrel as well as allspice, vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon. Pumpkin Brew will be available mid-August.

Coming out of Lone Tree’s Branching Out series of small-batch, specialty beers and hitting cans for the first time, Cranberry Saison is a Belgian-style farmhouse ale that was aged with fresh cranberry puree. Effervescent and slightly tart, this deceivingly drinkable 8.5 percent ABV beer is perfect for sipping, long past the dog days of summer and into autumn at the Thanksgiving table. Cranberry Saison will be available at the end of August.

A classic through and through, Lone Tree’s Pilsner has a bright, golden appearance and finishes with a dry and fruity hop note. At 5.8 percent ABV, German-style Pilsner will also be available at the end of August.

“Vanilla Caramel is a fan favorite that will be available for fall and winter,” says Stack. “You’ll still enjoy this amber as we transition from the warmer weather that can be typical of Colorado but the sweet vanilla notes will provide an inviting comfort for cooler nights ahead.”

Originally developed on John Winter’s homebrew system, Vanilla Caramel Amber is a 6 percent ABV gem created with crystal malt and Madagascar vanilla beans. The caramel notes in Vanilla Caramel Amber come from a large amount of Crystal 60 malt in the grain bill— no other caramel or other sugar is added to this beer. The base beer is a traditional American Amber with a good helping of hops to balance out the sweetness of the vanilla. Vanilla Caramel Amber will be available in canned 6-packs and on draft starting on Labor Day.

Lone Tree will be tapping Festbier, a full bodied traditional golden Oktoberfest lager that is crisp and refreshing. This highly drinkable 6.3 percent ABV beer will be available on September 14 in conjunction with Lone Tree’s annual Oktoberfest and Market featuring over 16 local vendors, live polka music and a stein hoisting contest.

Lone Tree Brewing’s fall seasonals will be available on draft and in 6-packs at Lone Tree’s taproom, as well as within the brewery’s distribution footprint.

