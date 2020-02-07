Lodge at Cascade Brewing Announces New Management

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing has announced new management for The Lodge at Cascade Brewing, its restaurant and bar in Southwest Portland. Art Larrance, owner of Cascade Brewing, will retain ownership of the building at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. but will lease operation of the restaurant and bar to current executive chef Alfredo Godinez.

The restaurant’s name will remain the same. The brewing operations on the lower level of the building will continue. No changes are being made at the brewery’s sister pub, the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St.

Godinez started working at the Lodge at Cascade in 1998, when it opened as the Raccoon Lodge and Brewpub. He left after a few years to serve as executive sous chef at Hayden’s Lakefront Grill in Tualatin, eventually working his way up to executive chef. He returned to the Lodge at Cascade in 2016 and has served as executive chef ever since.

Larrance is looking forward to spending more time focusing on selling beer for Cascade Brewing. The Lodge at Cascade Brewing will continue to serve Cascade Brewing beers and merchandise.

For more information, call the Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 503-296-0110, visit www.LodgeatCascade.com and engage at @LodgeatCascade.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.