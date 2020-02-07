Lodge at Cascade Brewing Announces New Management

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing has announced new management for The Lodge at Cascade Brewing, its restaurant and bar in Southwest Portland. Art Larrance, owner of Cascade Brewing, will retain ownership of the building at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. but will lease operation of the restaurant and bar to current executive chef Alfredo Godinez.

The restaurant’s name will remain the same. The brewing operations on the lower level of the building will continue. No changes are being made at the brewery’s sister pub, the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St.

Godinez started working at the Lodge at Cascade in 1998, when it opened as the Raccoon Lodge and Brewpub. He left after a few years to serve as executive sous chef at Hayden’s Lakefront Grill in Tualatin, eventually working his way up to executive chef. He returned to the Lodge at Cascade in 2016 and has served as executive chef ever since.

Larrance is looking forward to spending more time focusing on selling beer for Cascade Brewing. The Lodge at Cascade Brewing will continue to serve Cascade Brewing beers and merchandise.

For more information, call the Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 503-296-0110, visit www.LodgeatCascade.com and engage at @LodgeatCascade.