Living The Dream Brewing Cans Horchata Powder Run Cream Ale

LITTLETON, Colo. — Living The Dream Brewing canned a fresh batch of the popular Horchata variant of its award-winning Powder Run Cream Ale this week. The Horchata Powder Run will be available in cans on Colorado’s Front Range and at the brewery tasting room while supplies last.

Living The Dream’s award-winning Cream Ale— a light bodied, creamy ale with notes of vanilla and a fluffy finishing mouthfeel— gets a boost of spicy cinnamon and creamy vanilla flavors from Colorado’s local Savory Spice Shop in this recipe that expands upon the Powder Run variant line. This is the second of the Powder Run variants to hit a can, following the Gingerbread Powder Run that sold out in less than a week in December. Past draft-only variants have included Tangerine and Vanilla Cream.

Many of Living The Dream’s beers are born out of collaborations focused on high-quality, natural ingredients— and the Horchata Powder Run is no exception. Living The Dream partnered up with Estrella De Colima to craft this Mexican-style rendition of its flagship Cream Ale.

Horchata Powder Run is available on draft and in Crowlers and cans to-go at Living The Dream, and in extremely limited canned six-packs on Colorado’s Front Range.

Living The Dream plans to release more variants of Powder Run later this year.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State. Live the life you’ve imagined, and join us at livingthedreambrewing.com.

For More Information:
https://radcraftbeer.com/news/living-the-dream-horchata

