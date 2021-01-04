Lindemans Launches Variety Pack

Importer Merchant du Vin and Lindemans Brewery – brewers of the best-selling Belgian lambic ales in the US – are proud to announce the Lindemans Variety Pack.

The new Lindemans Lambic Variety Pack has one Framboise (raspberry), one Peche (peach), one Kriek (cherry) and one Apple (or Pomme) in perfect 8.45 oz. bottles, sold in basket-style four-packs. As US retailers order Lindemans Variety Packs in the days ahead, each will show up on our beer search page.

Over the past 40 years, family-owned Lindemans Brewery first defined the fruit beer category, then built it. Lindemans lambics’ layered, tart, and sharp flavors from wild-yeast fermentation gain perfect balance from sweet, aromatic fruit. A first sip of Lindemans usually makes a fan for life: grab a Lindemans Variety Pack and see for yourself!

Established in 1822, still owned by the founding family, Lindemans has earned a global reputation for quality and flavor. The planet’s ten lambic breweries are all located in Belgium’s Senne River Valley, a region only about 15 by 75 miles in size, near Brussels.

Merchant du Vin imports Samuel Smith’s from England; Traquair House from Scotland; Ayinger and Certified Organic Pinkus beers from Germany. Our Belgian beers include Lindemans lambics, Green’s gluten-free, Du Bocq and Trappist beers Orval, Rochefort, & Westmalle; and the Netherlands’ Zundert Trappist.

For More Information:

https://merchantduvin.com/brew-lindemans-variety-pack.php