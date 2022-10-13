Libra Launches Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Holiday Pack and Pumpkin Spice Ale in Sobey’s across Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI – Libra, a B-Corp Certified non-alcoholic beverage company on a mission to help people find their balance, is expanding its national retail presence and launching new seasonal styles for Sober October. Libra’s non-alcoholic Holiday 6-pack, including its award-winning IPA, Pilsner and Stout, and its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Ale, are now available at Sobeys & Safeway stores nationally.

“Canadians are choosing moderation or avoiding alcohol completely, and the industry is responding with great tasting non-alcoholic beverages,” says Mitch Cobb, Co-Founder of Libra.

Our success in Atlantic Canada has surpassed our expectations, and we are excited to bring Libra to more stores across the country.”

Libra’s Pumpkin Spice Ale has gentle, sweet and spicy notes perfect for fall, has only 30 calories, and a four-pack retails for $10.99. Its award-winning Holiday 6-pack retails for $15.99, includes Libra IPA, Libra Pilsner and Libra Stout, and has between 30 and 50 calories, it will also be available on drinklibra.ca on November 1st. These flagship styles have been recognized by the International Beer Community for their taste, bringing home three World Beer Awards and two New York International Beer Awards. Libra was also named Canadian non-alcoholic brewery of the year.

Working with Juno-award-winning Serena Ryder, Libra hopes to put a spotlight on non-alcoholic beverages and encourage Canadians to find their balance. As part of their partnership with Serena Ryder, 1% of Libra sales support ArtHaus Serena’s music incubator making wellness and professional development programs accessible to emerging artists across Canada.

About Libra

Libra is a B-Corp-certified premium non-alcoholic beverage company. We are passionate about helping people find their balance by leading the movement where everyone can choose to socialize without sacrifice everywhere they go. Crafted on Canada’s east coast, our award-winning flagship styles are low in calories, carbs and sugar to enhance our community’s health and wellness. Libra is available nationally at Sobeys, the LCBO, Well.ca and drinklibra.ca.

