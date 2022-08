Level Crossing Releases New Barrel-aged Product Line

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is thrilled to announce its new product line of barrel-aged beers call the Red Feather Cambium Series.

Level Crossing plans to release multiple barrel-aged beers in the coming year using barrels ranging from whiskey and wine to maple syrup.

The first Red Feather Cambium Series beer to be released is the Barrel-aged Wheatwine. Future barrel-aged releases include Red Sea Coffee Stout aged in maple syrup whiskey barrels, Timpanator Doppelbock aged in bourbon barrels, and Black Album Imperial Rye IPA aged in rye whiskey barrels.

The Red Feather Cambium series is only available for purchase at the brewery located at 2496 S. West Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84115.

For More Information:

http://www.levelcrossingbrewing.com