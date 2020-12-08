Level Crossing Brewing to Release XII XI XIII Barleywine Ale

SALT LAKE CITY — Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is set to release its 6th beer in its Red Feather Small Batch Series on Friday December 11, 2020 at 11AM. XII XI XIII (12, 11, 13) is an American Barleywine Ale and measures in at a strapping 12.11% ABV. This compelling beer contains local maltster Solstice Mild & Pale malts, accompanied by Thomas Fawcett pale chocolate malt. Rounding out the flavor profile are Apollo, Amarillo, Chinook, Columbus, and Nugget hops. Level Crossing Head Brewer, Chris Detrick, brewed a version of this beer on his first-born son’s birthday with the intention of aging the beer and gifting it to him on his 21st birthday. We are proud to offer this version with everyone to celebrate sharing memories and great suds with friends & family. Enjoy!

Technical Specs:

Style: American Barleywine Ale

ABV: 12.11%

IBU: 222

Color: 22 SRM – Deep copper with ruby highlights.

Malts: Solstice Mild, Solstice Pale, Great Western Crystal 30, Great Western Crystal 75, Great Western Crystal 120, Thomas Fawcett Pale Chocolate

Hops: Apollo, Amarillo, Chinook, Columbus, Nugget

Tasting Notes:

XII XI XIII is an American Barleywine Ale with aromas of caramelized malt sugar, dark cherries, figs and pine. It was boiled for over six hours to help develop flavors of caramel, raisins, vanilla and resinous hop bitterness. XII XI XIII has a luscious mouthfeel and finishes with a warming alcohol that will allow the beer to age gracefully for years to come.