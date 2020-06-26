Left Hand Brewing Releases New Year-Round 1265 Pilsner

LONGMONT, Colo. – Left Hand Brewing Company, one of the original pioneers in craft brewing, is debuting a new year-round lager, 1265 Pilsner. Crisp and lively with delicate citrus hops and light bready malts, this tribute to a traditional lager is brewed for high repeat enjoyment at 5.2% ABV for all your summer adventures. 1265 Pilsner is named in honor of Left Hand’s brewing location since 1993, 1265 Boston Ave., and is shipping out now across the country.

“We have a deep tradition of brewing lagers,” said Eric Wallace, Co-Founder & President of Left Hand. “My passion for beer started while I was living in Germany and experiencing beautifully crafted traditional pilsners. Our brewing team created a beer that really exemplifies this classic style, and it has quickly become a favorite of both our employee owners and our guests in the Tasting Room. It’s a beer deeply rooted in our history, and we’re so proud of it we named it after our home.”

1265 Pilsner exhibits a refined hop profile of orange and lemon zest complemented by a touch of lager sweetness. Director of Brewing Jeff Joslin stated, “This is a true Pilsner made from Pilsner malt. We also used a trio of hops to bring additional character to this lager including Sterling for nobility, Cascade as a nod to craft beer history, and Citra to bring this beer into the modern era.”

To celebrate the debut of their newest year-round beer, Left Hand is telling the story of 1265 Pilsner from concept to can through an online release on Thursday, July 2. It will give Left Hand fans the unique chance to see the journey of a beer from recipe development, to quality control, to can design.

“Our entire team lent their hand in creating this bright and crisp pilsner,” said Jill Preston, Director of Marketing. “We’re telling the story not only of this beer, but of the people who brought it to life. Though we all have different roles, together we make one hand, Left Hand. In the own words of our employee owners, you will experience a behind-the-scenes look at how we get our beer ‘From Our Hand to Yours’.”

The virtual release will be livestreamed from the Left Hand Brewing Facebook page on Thursday, July 2 at 4:00pm MST.

1265 Pilsner is available now in 6pks of 12oz cans. Check out the Left Hand beer finder for locations nearest you and click here for digital assets.

About Left Hand Brewing Company

Left Hand Brewing Company, founded in Longmont, Colorado, is one of the original pioneers in craft brewing. From a humble homebrew kit beginning to becoming one of the top 50 craft breweries in the U.S., Left Hand has continued to grow and innovate throughout our 26-year history. Famous for our Nitro series, Left Hand launched America’s original Nitro bottle with our flagship Milk Stout Nitro and the first production run of U.S.- made Nitro widget cans. We’re proud to be one of the most honored and recognized breweries in Colorado with 29 Great American Beer Festival medals,11 World Beer Cup awards and 9 European Beer Star awards. Our collection of year-round and seasonal beers is available in 45 states, DC and internationally. To learn more, please visit www.lefthandbrewing.com.