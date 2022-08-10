Lazy Dog Beer Club Taps Into Students at University Brew Programs to Develop Latest Quarterly Release

For the first time, Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, sought out esteemed college university brew programs to help create the beers included in a quarterly release. The kit, dubbed “Mad Science,” includes an eight-pack of four unique 16-ounce beers, developed by four universities across the country. Lazy Dog Beer Club collaborated with Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo.; University of California, Davis, in Davis, Calif.; University of South Florida in St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill.

Students utilized their brewing skills to create a recipe concept, brew a sample pilot batch, and consult with expert brew masters from major breweries. The students also worked with a professional illustrator to develop the can artwork and a beer name to match the theme. The “Mad Science” kit is available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members starting mid-August and they will be informed by email when their kit is ready for pickup. Restaurant guests are also able to enjoy the current release beers on tap in the restaurant, while supplies last.

The “Mad Science” release includes the following beers:

“Spark of Genius” Extra Special Bitter + Tea // ABV: 5.5% // IBU: 26

Colorado State University’s Fermentation Science & Technology students created an extra special bitter ale with leaves of Earl Grey tea. The grist-English Pale malt, English Crystal 37, Munich and chocolate malts, plus the addition of English Earl Grey tea, bring a caramel sweetness and mild tannic bitterness to the beer.

About the School: Colorado State University’s Fermentation Science and Technology four-year degree program launched in 2013. More than 200 of their graduates now work for large and small brewers, distilleries, kombucha manufacturers, and other fermented food and beverage businesses.

“Liquid Gold” California Common // ABV: 5.1% // IBU: 31

University of California, Davis, students presented a California common-style beer that is an amber-colored malty discovery with herbaceous-floral notes. The recipe is a hybrid beer experiment, brewed like an ale but with lager yeast. The name was inspired by the local history of the San Francisco region during the California Gold Rush.

About the School: University of California, Davis, has one of the oldest brewing programs in the U.S., and a well-respected national and international reputation. The Department of Food Science & Technology has evolved from its origins at the UC Berkeley campus (in the Department of Viticulture and Enology and the Department of Dairy Industry).

“It’s ALIVE!” Single Hop IPA // ABV: 6.7% // IBU: 80

The University of South Florida in St. Petersburg developed an East Coast IPA that has peppery-citrus notes, thanks to the use of a single hop: the almighty Zeus. This medium-bodied brew lab masterpiece has an approachable, full IPA taste.

About the School: The University of South Florida’s Brewing Arts program started as a collaboration between local breweries and the professors at the school. The 23-week online program offers a Brewing Arts Certificate.

“Time Traveler” Dry-Hopped Belgian Ale// ABV: 7.9% // IBU: 35

The Fermentation Science Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., paired medieval Belgian super yeasts from the 5th century with New Zealand Nelson Sauvin hops from the 21st century to create Time Traveler, a dry-hopped Belgian ale. The pilsner and biscuit malts and corn sugar in the ingredients create a light, biscuity malt flavor with tropical fruit taste.

About the School: Southern Illinois University’s Bachelor of Science in Fermentation Science program was established in 2016. The school works to advance knowledge in fermentation, including the production and analysis of alcoholic beverages, fermented foods, and industrial fermentation. The campus offers a certified testing facility and student-run malthouse to help advance students’ knowledge in the field.

Lazy Dog Beer Club also donated to each of the schools for scholarships that will assist students pursuing careers in brewing professions.

“We’re so excited to partner with the next generation of brewers at each of these universities,” said John Williams, chief marketing officer for Lazy Dog Restaurant. “Each of the schools has excellent brewing programs, and every student and professor involved brought a unique perspective to the table. We can’t wait for our members and guests to have a taste.”

The beers are packaged in a carrier that weaves in fun laboratory-themed inspirations. A zine provides an overview of each school and beer style, plus tasting notes, ingredients, and suggested pairings for each beer.

The “Mad Science” collection was brewed in collaboration with Melvin Brewing. This release is only available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members. Those interested in signing up for a Lazy Dog Beer Club membership can register online or at any Lazy Dog Restaurant in California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Illinois, or Texas. Once signed up, members receive a first beer kit, which includes Lazy Dog Restaurant house beer and a first kit glass. Members will then receive a themed beer kit for each additional quarter in which they are an active member, plus additional perks such as draft beer upgrades, monthly draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, and more. Membership starts at $35 per quarter.

Lazy Dog Beer Club also has merchandise available online for purchase, including T-shirts, hats and a new 18” x 24” silk screen print poster with artwork that is inspired by scientific brewing methods.

ABOUT LAZY DOG BEER CLUB

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme, and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy. Perks start immediately at signup and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise, and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter they are an active member.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends, or a big night out. It’s open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Texas with more on the way.

