Lawson’s Finest Liquids Named Vermont Small Business Person of the Year

WAITSFIELD, Vt.– Lawson’s Finest Liquids, a brewery, taproom and retail store in Waitsfield, Vermont has been named 2020 Vermont Small Business Person of the Year.

Sean and Karen Lawson are being recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration for Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ employment growth, success in the marketplace, company expansion and community involvement.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids started in 2008 in a small building resembling a sugarhouse next to the Lawsons home. Today the brewery grounds consist of three buildings occupying more than 25,000 sq. ft., housing a 34-barrel brewery, taproom, retail store, warehouse and distribution center. It has also grown from a husband and wife team to having 51 employees.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by the SBA! When we started Lawson’s Finest twelve years ago, we were driven to incorporate our core values of excellence, community, fun, authenticity and innovation into everything we do. Launching our Waitsfield brewery in 2018 enabled us to create a destination for guests, as well as support the economic vitality of the Mad River Valley community,” said Karen Lawson. To fund the expansion, the Lawsons obtained two 504 SBA loans. They also worked with the Vermont Small Business Development Center throughout the years to develop expansion plans.

“Working with the Vermont Small Business Development Center for our initial brewery expansion in 2011 and for our major Waitsfield capital expansion in 2017 was truly invaluable,” said Sean Lawson.

Today Lawson’s Finest distributes throughout nine states – Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – and occasionally they ship to Colorado, Canada and other locations for special festivals and events.

“It’s amazing how our mom and pop venture has grown to include a team of amazing staff that make Lawson’s Finest successful today. Each day, they carry out the hard work to deliver a world-class beer and an experience that fans love so much that they’re willing to drive from hours away to be a part of it,” said Sean Lawson.

The Lawsons and the other Vermont small business winners will receive their awards during the 2020 Vermont Small Business Awards Ceremony cohosted by Vermont Business Magazine in June.

About Lawson’s Finest Liquids

Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a highly acclaimed, small batch artisanal brewery located in Warren, VT, and in 2014 added an alternating proprietorship in Stratford, CT, where the flagship Sip of Sunshine IPA and Super Session beers are brewed. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened their destination brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield, VT. Lawson’s Finest Liquids produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness, featuring world-class IPAs and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.