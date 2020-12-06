Lawson’s Finest Liquids Donates Generously on Giving Tuesday

WARREN, Vt. — Lawson’s Finest Liquids is proud to support over thirty central Vermont non-profit organizations on Giving Tuesday, December 1st. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

Karen and Sean Lawson, owners of Lawson’s Finest, announced the distribution of gifts totaling over $100,000. Donation recipients include non-profit organizations that provide housing and food security, relief from abuse, public health, life skills training, child and adult specialized programming, sustainable recreation, and environmental preservation. (Click here for a full listing of the donation recipients.)

The Lawson’s Finest Social Impact Program (SIP) supports the people and places that make living in Vermont special and viable. Through charitable giving, one of the SIP’s goals is to support strong and thriving communities while also protecting our natural resources. The Giving Tuesday donation recipients are safety nets for the community, and during the pandemic it is vital to ensure these agencies can continue to provide high quality services.

Karen Lawson states, “This year has been incredibly difficult for many non-profit organizations and the populations they serve. We are delighted to offer financial assistance to over thirty agencies to enhance their services. The pandemic has underscored the need for us to take good care of each other.”

Company Story

Lawson’s Finest produces beers of the highest quality with outstanding freshness, featuring world-class IPAs and unique maple brews, while emulating the best of widely appreciated styles. Lawson’s Finest was founded in 2008 by Sean and Karen Lawson with a highly acclaimed, small batch artisanal brewery located in Warren Vermont, and in 2018 opened their award-winning brewery, taproom, and retail store in Waitsfield. Please visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.

