Lawson’s Finest Debuts 2023 Beer Release Calendar

WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Lawson’s Finest Liquids is giving craft beer fans reason to celebrate with today’s release of the iconic brewery’s 2023 distribution calendar. This year, Sip of Sunshine IPA, Little Sip IPA and Scrag Mountain Pils return as year-round distributions, with rotating specialty releases and brand-new beers to debut across Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Other specialty releases, including Brave Little State Pale Ale and Mad River Maple Ale, will be available year-round in Vermont.

Double Sunshine Ruby Red Grapefruit kicks off 2023’s specialty distributions this month. The beer is now available to bring a taste of summer to the Northeast until March. Five other fan-favorite specialty releases will follow throughout the year. Super Session IPA is available now through the summer. Kiwi, a Double IPA made with New Zealand hops will be available beginning in May. Scrag-arita (formerly known as Scrag Mountain Pils Salt and Lime), returns to the Northeast in July. Mad River Maple follows in September, with a barrel-aged Fayston Maple Imperial Stout set to close out the year.

Rounding out the 2023 distribution calendar is the debut of several brand-new beers including an all-new year round IPA this spring. Meanwhile, recipe development is underway on three all-new specialty beers on tap for release later this year: a fruited Gose, a higher-ABV IPA and a nitro stout offering. Additionally, Sip of Sunshine IPA will be available in individual, 19.2 oz cans beginning in April.

“We’re introducing four new brands and bringing back some of our most sought-after beers as seasonal releases for the third straight year. We’re very excited to offer our fans such a wide variety of the finest, freshest beer in the Northeast all year long.” said Sean Lawson, CEO and founding brewer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “This year we’re bringing the most ambitious and diverse lineup of beers in our history to the Northeast.”

ABOUT LAWSON’S FINEST LIQUIDS

Lawson’s Finest Liquids crafts and delivers the finest and freshest beer possible to delight our fans and to cultivate healthy, vibrant communities through our Social Impact Program. The brewery is a values-driven business with a commitment to excellence, authenticity, community, sustainability and fun. Founded by Sean and Karen Lawson, the company boasts a growing collection of award-winning beers brewed with passion and precision including the renowned Sunshine family of IPAs. Beginning as a home-based 1bbl nanobrewery in 2008, Lawson’s Finest expanded production capacity in 2011 and 2014, growing to include distribution across nine states in the Northeast. In 2018, Lawson’s Finest opened its popular destination Brewery, Taproom and Retail Store in central Vermont’s Mad River Valley town of Waitsfield.

For More Information:

https://www.lawsonsfinest.com/beer/#release-calendar